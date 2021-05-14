D.he temple of dedication to ancient European art in the United States is the museum of the Getty Center in Los Angeles: architecturally in the monumental building by Richard Meier, high on a hilltop above the city, and qualitatively through an exquisite selection of top pieces from the Middle Ages to the limit of the twentieth century Century is enough. So far, there has been nothing left for the radical modernity that followed. But when a visitor asked a supervisor where he could see good modern art in the city, the answer was: “Go to Broad, because there is not only what you expect, but also Kiefer and Beuys . “

So it was two Germans who were particularly emphasized, one as a painter a living darling of the international art market, the other a conceptual artist who has been dead for more than thirty years, but both world-famous for the alchemical handling of their materials: pine as a master of lead, Beuys as a virtuoso of fat and felt. The grand gesture, the pathos of language, connects them and makes Kiefer and Beuys metaphysicians who are perceived as prototypically German, especially in America: the shamanistic traits of the elderly, the whispering stagings of the younger are fascinating in this materialistic society that is otherwise shown in the Broad Art Museum especially admired works that arouse general interest through their exorbitant prices: for example by Koons, Basquiat or Rauschenberg.

American appreciation for German strangeness

Not that Beuys is cheap, let alone Kiefer, but they can’t stand the price comparison with what is shown around them on Broadcast. Nevertheless, the Getty overseer sent his visitor hungry for contemporary art down into the valley to meet them – a sign of an appreciation of an immaterial kind: that of originality, especially in contrast to the abundant presence of American artists since Abstract Expressionism in the city’s major contemporary art museums such as the LACMA, the MOCA or Broad, a private museum opened in 2015 that was financed and equipped by the billionaire couple Edythe and Eli Broad. The latter died the week before last at the age of 87, and with him the international art world has lost one of its greatest collectors. The entries with works by Beuys in the possession of the Broad Museum alone add up to more than five hundred, although work complexes, portfolios or graphic series are shown with their individual components. Nevertheless, it is likely to be the largest Beuys collection in North America.

The Getty supervisor’s reference to Kiefer and Beuys together was only too justified; both were shown together in one room on Broad at the time, and that was justified in terms of content, thanks in particular to Kiefer’s monumental painting “Germany’s Spiritual Heroes”, which the artist inscribed the names of inspiring predecessors in 1973, including Joseph Beuys, who was still alive at the time. In addition to three other large pine formats in the hall, there were dozens of incomparably smaller works by Beuys, even though they sometimes reached larger than life sizes, for example in the multiple “La rivoluzione siamo noi” from 1972. Or at least life-size as with the tools that Beuys ennobled into works of art by naming and signature, such as “La Zappa” (a hoe), “Pala” (a spade), “Sickle, 2nd version” and two brooms (one made of silver, one without hair) leaning against the walls.

To turn the ordinary into art

This transfer of the everyday into the mystical enchanted the American audience on Broad, especially when they had just wandered around next door under Robert Therrien’s “Under the Table” group of tables, which was three times larger. The contrast to the encounter with an ordinary bottle, in which Beuys had filled polluted Rhine water in 1981, could hardly be experienced in a more extreme way: Therrien’s participatory art, which works with overpowering, versus hermetic art by Beuys, which relies on empathy. Or this in comparison with the neighboring Kiefer: emotional versus intellectual sympathy. It was amazing how much more time visitors spent in front of Beuys’ blade (“Samurai sword”, 1982) rolled up in a felt web than in front of the wall-sized paintings of his admirer Kiefer. Making the ordinary into art is more surprising as a program than doing it with the extraordinary – with Adalbert Stifter, Arnold Böcklin, Richard Wagner, Theodor Storm or even Joseph Beuys, as happened in “Germany’s great minds”. And obviously looked away quickly.



“Cheese grater” is what the local saying goes in Los Angeles. Behind the perforated facade is a large museum collection of Beuys works.

:



Image: AP





The fact that this principle of auratisation of the everyday also works in the United States shows Beuys’ rank as both a devoted and sly stage director of his own experiences. The fact that a similar mentality and cultural background is not required in order to be affected by this art is what makes it great. Also in normal format in a museum that is otherwise consistently designed to be overwhelmed, like the Broad, whose external appearance is mocked as a cheese grater by the residents of the city of Los Angeles. But they love Beuys’ “fingernail impression made from hardened butter” (1971). Even if some despisers might think that it would only be cheese.