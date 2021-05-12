D.The prophet is mostly of no value until he is dead. In the past, often vilified – there are countless caricatures about his discarded Fettecke – today Beuys is a respected prophet figure in the triumph of the ecological movement and the Greens as one of its co-founders, although the party once scorned him. Artists all over the world refer to him. The Russian Pavilion at the last Venice Biennale looked as if he had curated it himself before his death in 1986. Without his central work “Show your wound” and the often self-made Fluxus instruments, bands like the Einstürzende Neubauten (“Listen with pain!”), Tool or Nine Inch Nails would hardly be conceivable.

Now there are thirteen exhibitions in his honor in his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia alone. On a federal level, collections with Beuys holdings across the country jump on the birthday train. He is even celebrated in southern Germany, whether in the Ulm Museum with “A Woodstock of Ideas – Joseph Beuys, Achberg and the German South” or in the Stuttgart State Gallery as “spatial curator”, who in 1984 first created the figurines before designing his own hall von Oskar Schlemmer’s Triadic Ballet placed congenially on high cylindrical plinths and thus became the pillar saints of art. Above all, however, Stuttgart’s “Crucifixion” from 1962 is perhaps the most exemplary work for Beuys’ transformation of traditional iconographies into fresh new images: Instead of the familiar figures of Maria and John at the foot of the cross, they stand up under a piece of old wood with a crowning red-brown cross symbol Newsprint two acid-encrusted metal bottles, the old form of blood bottles before the plastic age. The energy of the “brown cross” above flows through wires and electric cables on the trunk of the cross into the empty vessels and fills them with new strength to live on.

The danger of fragmentation of the picture

The Lenbachhaus in Munich also comes up with the epochal work “Show your wound” and the collections in Vienna with not a few references to exhibitions, works and actions by Beuys. The danger of fragmentation of the picture of the universal artist Beuys, who in addition to drawings and artist books also created one of the doors of Cologne Cathedral together with his teacher Ewald Mataré, was politically active and wanted to make sounds visible as a musician, is still great – one would only get an overall picture the one who visited all exhibitions, which seems impossible in Corona times. A good start could be the smallest of all Beuysiana, the show curated by Eugen Blume “The inventor of electricity” – as he once titled Christ on a votive picture – in the Matthäikirche at Berlin’s Kulturforum, next to the now brilliantly restored neo-medieval glass reliquary of the Neue Nationalgalerie van der Rohe.