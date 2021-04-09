Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination signed a Memorandum of Understanding with “G42 Health Care AA Holding Ltd.”, to support the UAE Genome Project for People of Determination, which aims to foresee the health future of the country’s citizens by drawing the reference genetic map for the country’s citizens, and integrating it with their health data.

The memorandum aims to provide distinct health care by translating the results of genetic analysis into concrete solutions in medical diagnosis and health care to create a healthier Emirati society, and to enhance treatment plans with a smart system with a distinguished level of treatment, disease and epidemic prevention, monitoring and prediction.

The memorandum was signed by visual communication techniques, Abdullah Abdul-Aali Al-Humaidan, Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organization, and Washesh Kochi, CEO of G42 Healthcare, in the presence of a group of leaders from both sides.

According to the memorandum, a research committee will be formed from both parties and a research plan in the field of genomics will be developed for the participants in the program of people of determination, affiliated with the institution, and to enrich their current health data through their genes.

“Zayed Higher Organization” assists in supporting and encouraging people of determination and their families to participate in the program, as well as assisting in holding introductory workshops for the program, in cooperation with the company in collecting, examining, processing and storing specimens of those targeted by the project at its headquarters by its specialized medical team.

Abdullah Al-Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, affirmed that the cooperation between the Foundation and the G42 Health Care Company in implementing the Emirates Genome Program is a proactive step, as developing a reference genome map for people of determination and their families by studying the complete genetic sequence with the latest technologies to provide a genetic database to benefit from it. In the medical and diagnostic field, he contributes to developing codes for disabilities in an attempt to reduce their occurrence, and then with the aim of providing them with an outstanding treatment service.

He said: The UAE pays great attention to people of determination at all levels, as it continuously works through its supportive plans, quality initiatives and national strategies to improve the services provided to them.

He pointed out that the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, under the supervision and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, is keen to benefit from advanced scientific research in the era of innovation and to follow scientific methods in providing care, rehabilitation and treatment programs for its members of the People of Determination. In addition to supporting its proactive services.