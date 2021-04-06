Believe or burst. Beyond the breathtaking scenery that Argentina offers, there are numerous places that hide stories and legends on Devils, witches, fantastic creatures and chieftains.

Postcards with natural bridges, lagoons and caves they keep secrets of a past that is not always possible to corroborate, but that attracts many people.

1. Devil’s Bridge (Jujuy)

In the village Three crosses, between the Puna and the Quebrada de Humahuaca, there is a Geological formation about 65 million years old.

At the top and between hills with green, gray and brown tones it is known as the Devil’s Bridge, an attractive place for trekking lovers and also for the curious looking for an explanation for a place with such a strong name.

According to a popular legend, the rocky construction dates from the struggles for independence. A group of soldiers pursued by enemy troops, escaped to the top of a hill.

The path they took ended in a precipice and in despair, the leader of the group offered his soul to the devil in exchange for a bridge. As it got dark, a man on horseback appeared out of nowhere and said he could help them escape.

The proposal was not free. If the bridge was finished before the rooster crowed three times, the soldier must give him his soul to the mysterious rider.

An area of ​​striking rock formations. Photo: Andrés Pablo Cussi.

The captain accepted the deal. With the sunrise, the members of the group encountered a stone building. The sound of the spikes stopped instantly. The soldiers were able to cross to the north and thus take advantage of the persecutors.

Knowing this place is possible, although it requires a five-hour walk considered of high difficulty. The bridge, which according to experts was formed naturally by the rain and strong winds, is located at 4,100 meters above sea level.

Around there other rock formations products of erosion and pools, which depending on the season of the year have water in solid or liquid state.

During the 7-kilometer walk you can see different landscapes, a queñua forest and the presence of numerous hummingbirds, among other birds, vicuñas and llamas.

It is recommended to be in good physical conditionBring water, light food and coca leaves or pupusa tea to alleviate the effects of altitude.

The company Turismorecreativo_tct offers a tour that costs 2,000 pesos per person. Includes guide, snack, lunch and passenger insurance. I know recommend booking 48 hours before (Instagram: @turismorecreativo_tct).

2. Lagoon of the Enchanted Girl (Mendoza)

According to Jorge Royon, a tourism agent in the area, the Lagoon of the Enchanted Girl It is a hidden treasure of the Mountain range, and when there is no snow it becomes a must for tourists.

It is located on the side of provincial route 222, on the way to the valley of Las Leñas.

The Laguna de la Niña Encantada is 17 meters deep.

To get there you have to deviate about 300 meters and leave the vehicle on the banks of the Salado river. You walk down a suspension bridge that crosses the tributary and at 100 meters is the entrance. The entrance costs 150 pesos per person.

During the first 50 meters you see part of the native flora signposted with signs that indicate the popular and scientific name of each plant.

Further on there is an area of ​​rocks, and before reaching the basin you have to go through another bridge located on a small stream.

The lake has 17 meters deep and about 37 meters in diameter. In the first six meters the water is completely transparent, and even from the shore you can see rainbow and fontinalis trout, which choose the lagoon to spawn and feed.

Royon argues that the water is almost mineral because the rock that surrounds the lagoon is basaltic and acts as a filter. The water is born in a stream that is higher in Laguna Seca and from there it trickles down.

The Laguna de la Niña Encantada owes its name to a popular story with two neighboring tribes of native peoples in the center of the scene due to the bad relationship between their members.

With the aim of reaching a peace agreement, the witch of one of the groups proposed to the chief that he marry his daughter Elcha -recognized for her beauty- with the son of the leader of the enemies.

A tragic story of love and rivalries between tribes. Photo Shutterstock.

However, the girl was already in love. Upon learning of his father’s decision, he decided escape next to her lover.

Chased and seeing each other without escape, they decided to die together: when they reached the water mirror, they hugged each other and threw themselves into the icy waters.

The sorceress witnessed the scene, and as punishment she was petrified by lightning on the top of the mountain.

They say that on moonlit nights, you see the image of Elcha, the enchanted girl. Photo: Mendoza Chamber of Tourism.

They say you can see it in your stone prison, condemned to see how on moonlit nights, the reflection of the water returns the image of Elcha, the enchanted girl, who is reunited with her beloved.

3. Cerro Champaquí (Córdoba)

Its summit reaches 2,790 meters above sea level and is the highest hill in the province of Cordova.

According to the book “Legends of our land”, by Carlos Villafuerte, it is said that there is a black bull with golden antlers that shine with the sun and that cast fire from the mouth, nose and eyes, and swim across the lagoon at the top of the hill.

On the shore, a golden haired mermaid she sings sad and alluring songs while grooming herself with a golden comb and seducing visitors. This creature always appears at midnight and the bull can be seen howling at noon.

The Cerro Champaquí, in Córdoba. Photo Candelaria Flores.

One of the versions indicates that a man on horseback, known as Amaranth, tried to catch the animal.

He bound it, and when the bull felt the rope on his body, he reacted in such a way that he did shake the whole saw. The water in the lagoon began to churn and flooded the valley.

The muleteer fell into a hole made in the water, and He disappeared without leaving traces.

Those who wish to explore the area in search of these creatures will have to make a three-day journey. The excursion to Champaquí begins in the place Alpine Villa and it is done with specialized guides.

Stories of fantastic creatures in Cerro Champaquí, Córdoba. Photo Juan Moreno.

During the first 15 kilometers of walking there are numerous viewpoints that reflect the best angles of the Calamuchita Valley.

The vegetation changes and the forest becomes a stone desert, crossed by some streams. An eroded rock has an image of the Virgin of Lourdes inside.

The next day is marked by the appearance of a waterfall. This time few streams appear. The landscape is characterized by wild flowers, tobacco trees and the presence of reptiles.

Minutes before reach the top of Champaquí A stop is made at El Balcón, to measure the immensity of the landscape.

The excursion with the Alto Rumbo company it has a value of 12,750 pesos per person. Includes full board, shelter and professional guides.

Great views at Cerro Champaquí. Photo Córdoba Tourism Agency

4. Caves of the Witches (La Rioja)

The Witches Cave Theme Park is located in Sanagasta, 32 kilometers from the provincial capital, and runs through the legend of the Salamanca.

Caves are visited in the mountains where, they say, wannabe witch Accompanied by others with experience, they go through different tests to acquire the necessary knowledge of sorcery.

According to what they say, ritual It begins with the beginner detaching herself from all belief in God and with a snake enveloping her body.

The third obstacle you have to pass is a bridge called Dagger’s Edge. Below are the souls in Hell asking for your help. You have to ignore the request and avoid hurting yourself.

The last chance consists of lying on the floor where all kinds of bugs walk on your body.

Cuevas de las Brujas mythological theme park, La Rioja.

When this process ends, the Devil, Billy Goat or Supay arrives, who accepts the conversion of the young woman in witch and offers a great party in her honor.

Says the legend that during the celebration the best food and drinks are served in gold and silver dishes, and folk music is listened to.

All this rite takes place in caves, the main attraction of the park, and which visitors can enter.

The witches that you will find are the three life-size sculptures: the first represents a beginner, the second is an old and experienced lady, and the last statue is crouched in a transformation process, since Sanagasta is a high area and witches can transform into birds.

You can also tour the mystical garden, where you can see the native flora -jarilla, pichana, tusca, Indian egg, penca- that the witches or healers of the place were supposed to use.

The park is open every day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (check schedules due to the pandemic). The tour lasts 50 minutes. Children from 4 to 10 years old pay an entrance fee of 80 pesos. Adults, 150.