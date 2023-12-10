“Our condolences”. These were the first words that Mariana Mazzucato, economist and professor at the University College London he told Cecilia Nicolini, until today Secretary of Climate Change of Argentina during a climate financing dialogue during COP28 being held in Dubai. The Argentine delegation, which arrived at the summit with nine negotiators and under the instructions left by the Government of Alberto Fernández, will experience the change of president just two days before the climate summit officially ends. And although this is not the first time this has happened – due to the date of the presidential inauguration, it is common – it is the first time that, during this event, a person who is openly a climate change denier comes to power: Javier Milei, who will arrive at the Casa Rosada this Sunday.

“I don’t want every speech I give to become a farewell speech,” Nicolini also said days later, from the pavilion of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). “But it is important to highlight that no matter what happens, Argentina must maintain its climate policy.”

What surrounds the Argentine delegation during COP28 is actually uncertainty. “There is no clarity about what is going to happen,” says one of its members, who prefers not to identify himself. It is known, until now, that the Ministry of Environment will disappear and the issues will be handled under the Secretariat of Tourism, Environment and Sports. Although initially the La Libertad Avanza team led by Milei had not confirmed whether it would send an envoy to the summit after the change of Government, on Friday night it was learned that Marcia Levaggi, current ambassador in Senegal, will arrive in Dubai to continue with the climate talks.

“He is a familiar face,” says another of Argentina’s negotiators after hearing the news. “It gives me peace of mind to know that she is someone who believes in the climate agenda and who helped build the country’s historic positions in these summits such as financing for adaptation.”

Throughout COP28, the Argentine team has taken the opportunity to make certain decisions firm before the change of Government. It was part of the more than 100 countries that joined a commitment to triple renewable energy worldwide by 2030 and, for example, on November 29, one day before the summit began, they presented to the United Nations the Fifth Biennial Climate Change Update Report, a document that summarizes the climate actions that each country has taken and how it plans to improve them.

Until the last day under the Fernández Government, the negotiators continued working. “There was an instruction for the negotiating tables to continue with the line that Argentina has been building for decades,” Nicolini explained to América Futura. “These are visions that were shared with the future chancellor and, until contrary instructions are given, we will continue working like this.”

The precedents of change of Government in the COP

Lucas Di Pietro is one of the Argentine negotiators who have been immersed in climate change discussions for the longest time. He has now been carrying out these issues for 15 years, which means that this is the third time that he has had to experience a change of Government during the COP. The first time he witnessed how these chips moved was during COP21, held in 2015 in France. It was a key summit, as it gave birth to the Paris Agreement – the document that has guided all climate talks until today – and by then the change of presidency was between Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Mauricio Macri.

Argentina, before 2015, negotiated at climate summits under the umbrella of a group known as the LMDC (Like Minded-Group of Developing Countries), a curious negotiating bloc that currently includes countries such as Bolivia, India and Saudi Arabia. But in the middle of COP21, the delegation received the mandate to leave this group, and Macri, as the new president, sent Carlos Villalonga, former director of Greenpeace, to join the delegation to close the negotiations. Some time later, Argentina joined another group dubbed ABU, which includes Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

“At COP25, held in Madrid, the change was much less critical,” says Di Pietro. The presidency passed from the hands of Macri to those of Fernández without a very relevant change of line. And, at least until yesterday, Argentina was still negotiating under the ABU mandate.

Climate denialism and COPs

It is not the first time that the climate change summit has faced a denier in power. Former US President Donald Trump paved the way by abandoning the Paris Agreement in 2020. And although former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flirted with the idea and nearly dismantled the country’s entire domestic climate policy, he never abandoned that treaty.

The signs suggest that Milei’s case could be similar to that of Brazil. That is, that it maintains the international climate treaties – in the end, it is in its best interest to be in those discussions – but that, at the domestic level, it seeks to turn the house upside down. “President Milei has spoken out in favor of honoring the international commitments assumed by the country and, in this sense, Argentina has a series of climate commitments. It remains to know what path Argentina will take in the near future,” says Andrés Nápoli, executive director of the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation (FARN) and part of the Climate Action Network for Latin America.

However, since COP28, Argentine delegates feel that they left pillars built to protect the country’s climate policy and prevent Milei from ending everything. Before the UN, they have presented and updated their climate commitments and published the second National Plan for Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change to 2030, as well as the long-term low emissions Strategy, to 2050.

“Argentina’s climate policy must be one of the State,” write five former secretaries of Climate Change of the country, among whom is Nicolini, in an open letter. “Continuity and coherence in these policies is a national asset. Failure to comply with them would position us within a minority group of erratic denialist countries, with relevant consequences for national development.”