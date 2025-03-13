The exhibition ‘Between two courtyards’, in the Joan Miró Foundation, It is a historical recovery exercise that goes beyond the simple review of three individual exhibitions. The exhibition reconstructs the projects that Fina Miralles, Susana Solano and Eva Lootz They presented … In Espai 10 between 1979 and 1986, evidencing how these artists challenged the power structures of the art of art and aesthetic impositions that limited female work in their respective moments.

The three creators, each from their poetics, moved away from conventions. In a historical moment in which the second feminist wave debated the autonomy of the body and female subjectivity, their works proposed forms of resistance through materials, landscapes and the physics of the elements. This dimension is key to understand his work as a process of unleashing of the codes imposed by the prevailing tradition.

Fina Miralles, with ‘landscape’ (1979), questioned painting as a representation, dismantling its mechanisms and facing it with its own materiality. Earth, stones and water became protagonists of a practice that blurred the boundaries between art and nature. In a gender reading, his work challenged Cartesian separation between culture and natural habitat, a dichotomy that has historically served to subordinate the feminine.

For his part, ‘Sculptures and Drawings’ (1980), by Susana Solano, marked a break with the traditional notion of sculpture. Wood, metal and tissue created a language in which materiality spoke for itself, without the need for narratives imposed. Faced with the grandiloquence of the heroic and monumental sculpture, his work proposed the exploration of intimacy and domestic space without falling into the “feminine ‘typecasting as a synonym for the private. Solano enrolled in a genealogy of artists who transformed the relationship between art and space architectural, challenging traditional hierarchies.

Finally, Eva Lootz, with ‘Arenas’ (1986), led minimalism and conceptualism towards an organic and ephemeral dimension. His exploration of the sand, mercury and other materials challenged the idea of ​​permanence and objectiveness in art. In a creative area dominated by the artist’s signature as a guarantor of authority, Lootz proposed works that were transformed with the time and action of the elements, opening a space for uncertainty and fluidity, concepts traditionally relegated to the sphere of the feminine in opposition to male rationality.

The sample also highlights the role of Espai 10 as a reception space for experimentation and artistic dissent. The Miró Foundation, through this place, allowed these artists to move away from the expectations imposed and develop their own language. The now reconstruction of its projects is not only an act of memory, but an affirmation of the need to review the historical story of art from a gender perspective.

Thus, in ‘Between two courtyards’, the works of Miralles, Solano and Lovez They resonate organically today with an undeniable validity. In an art world that still fights the invisibility of women, this quotation not only rescues their legacy, but invites us to imagine new ways of being an artist, outside the categories that have tried to limit them.

‘Between two courtyards. The passage of Fina Miralles, Susana Solano and Eva Love by the Spanish 10 ‘ Evarias artists. Fundació Joan Miró. Barcelona. Montjuïc Park, s/n. Commissioner: Martina Millà. Until May 18. Four stars.

With a radical approach to the conceptual and the second feminist wave, the exhibition is a successful act of historical justice and a declaration on the transforming power of art.