View from the sky, the Korean Demilitarized Zone, or ZDC, looks like a gigantic wound that crosses the Korean peninsulawith wire fencing running up the hills and down the valleys from coast to coast.

It was created 70 years ago, when the United Nations Command led by the United States and the North Korean and Chinese armies signed an armistice in the “truce village” of Panmunjom, ending the battles, but not to the Korean War itself. It was intended to be a temporary buffer zone, dividing up a nation at war.

Instead, it has become the most heavily armed border in the world, embodying not only an inconclusive military confrontation, but also what little hope remains for reunification between the two Koreas. Along this 250 kilometer stretch, soldiers from both sides are ready to clash. Families deal with decades of separation. Tourists come to witness living history. And dreams of reconciliation have slowly faded into the distance.

For the last 70 years there have been attempts to build a bridge, rejoining roads and railways at the border, allowing cross-border trade and investment, and organizing reunions of separated families. These efforts ultimately failed to create a lasting peace, collapsing in the face of unresolved conflict.

Despite its name, an estimated 2 million land mines are scattered within the 4-kilometre-wide ZOC. Its north and south perimeters are sealed off by layers of booby-trapped reinforced barbed wire fences. Armed guards monitor the fences every 100 to 200 meters. Every 10 meters along the South Korean fences are Claymore antipersonnel mines. All roads leading out of the ZOC are protected by anti-tank obstacles. Behind them, 2 million soldiers are ready for battle.

Shortly after the signing of the armistice, prisoners of war were exchanged at Panmunjom. But the border has been hermetically sealed ever since, with the military impasse between North and South Korea reaching ominous new heights in recent years.

If the fighting on the Korean peninsula were to resume, North Korea said in June, it would “rapidly escalate into world war and thermonuclear war without precedent in the world.”

For 80-year-old Yoon Cheong-ja, the fight never ended. His son, Chief Petty Officer Min Pyeong-gi, was among 46 sailors killed when the South Korean navy ship Cheonan exploded in what the South said was an unprovoked North Korean torpedo attack in 2010.

“When my son died, my heart broke into a thousand pieces,” Yoon said. “No mother should lose her child like I did.”

Families separated by war make annual pilgrimages near the ZDC. During the main festivities, they perform Confucian family rituals, placing rice, fruits and dried fish on an altar and bowing to the graves of their ancestors in the North.

During a recent boat trip to the western border waters where he could see North Korea, 87-year-old Choi Jong-dae recalled his homeland.

“The older I get, the more I miss my hometown and my brothers up north,” she said, her voice shaking. “I have been to Russia, Mongolia, New York and South Africa. But I can’t visit my hometown, even though it’s so close it feels like I can reach out to touch it.”

On the other hand, families have had to deal with more recent separations. During the decades after the war, some twenty North Koreans, mostly soldiers, defected to the South through the ZDC.

Ahn Chan-il slipped over a fence while his high voltage electricity was turned off.

“Because of what I did, my family in the North was sent to a prison camp and is presumed dead,” said Ahn, who came to the South in 1979.

Kim Gang-yu, 27, another North Korean soldier, fled through the ZDC in 2016. At night, as his country plunged into darkness from lack of electricity, North Korean border guards marveled at the electric lights. lit on South Korean border fences, he said.

In recent years, the northern counties of South Korea have attracted people interested in the history of the ZDC. At a coastal camp on the outskirts of the eastern ZDC, families pitch tents meters from chain-link fencing and signs asking campers to report “suspicious persons, objects and vessels”.

On a recent afternoon, 80 people gathered at a pier near the western maritime border along the ZDC. They saw an artist dance with a flag representing a unified Korean peninsula. They later sailed close to the border while a South Korean Coast Guard ship followed them from a distance. “We pray for unification!” they chanted. “We pray for peace!”

But many South Koreans view reunification as a distant dream. Affinity for the North Koreans has weakened among the younger generations who do not remember an undivided Korea. Young people are more concerned with national issues, such as declining job opportunities and rising cost of living.

Kim Sang-geun, 69, a retired mechanic from Seoul, took his two grandchildren to the ZDC to teach them “the pain of national division,” he said. One, Cha-min, 11, said his friends did not want reunification “because it would only make us poor.”

Attitudes like this make war refugees feel like an endangered species.

“I once believed that Korea would reunite when I was 50 years old,” said Ahn Kyong-choon, 88, a refugee visiting an observatory on a border island overlooking North Korea. “Now I no longer have that hope.”

Choe Sang Hun

The New York Times