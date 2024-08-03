Sports and geopolitics often intertwine, and at the Olympic Games, perhaps the most critical examples were the Palestinian attack on the Israeli delegation in Munich in 1972 and the American and Soviet boycotts of, respectively, the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984.

At the current Paris Games, one athlete carries the legacy of two of the bloodiest conflicts of the last 30 years, fought on two different continents, while at the same time being a parliamentarian in his country: Zhan Beleniuk, from Ukraine.

The 33-year-old athlete competes in the up to 87 kg category in Greco-Roman wrestling and is seeking his third Olympic medal in France: he won silver in Rio-2016 and champion in Tokyo-2021, the only Ukrainian gold medal in the Games held in Japan.

Many athletes enter politics after they retire, but Beleniuk didn’t want to wait: in 2019, he became the first black deputy in the history of the Ukrainian Parliament.

He was born to a Ukrainian mother but never met his father, a Rwandan Hutu pilot who had studied at Ukraine’s National Aviation University and returned to the African country before Beleniuk was born.

He died in 1994, when his son was just three years old, in the civil war that culminated in the genocide in which the Hutus massacred the Tutsi and moderate Hutu population.

In 2022, already an Olympic champion and a member of parliament, Beleniuk saw war knocking on his door again: in a recent interview with the English newspaper The Guardianhe said that in the early hours of February 24 he heard the explosions of the Russian invasion on the outskirts of Kiev from his bed. A few hours later, he was in the Ukrainian Parliament to vote on the implementation of martial law.

He lived in a camp at Ukraine’s Olympic centre south of Kiev, previously his training ground, where he began working to feed, support and relocate people displaced by the conflict.

No handshake

Kiev has not fallen, but the war continues, and Beleniuk told the Guardian he would refuse to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents if he had to face one in Paris.

“Some of these athletes asked the public to support their armies. Our soldiers, I think, certainly would not understand this kind of behavior.” [aperto de mão]. ‘The Russians try to kill us every day and you shake their hands?’ No,” he explained.

In the end, this situation will not happen. Although Russia and Belarus (which supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine) have been banned from Paris 2024, some athletes from both countries will compete under a neutral flag at the Olympics, but Russian Greco-Roman wrestlers have refused to participate in the Games and the two Belarusians registered for the sport are not in Beleniuk’s category. The fights for athletes up to 87 kg will be on Wednesday (7) and Thursday (8).

Beleniuk, who is the first deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports, said that 489 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since the beginning of the Russian invasion and, according to statements published by the state news agency Ukrinformwants his country’s participation in Paris to draw attention to the war in Eastern Europe.

“People need to know what is happening in our country. This is no less important than our performance at the Olympic Games. All Ukrainian athletes in Paris are ambassadors of the state. That is why we are uniting and drawing attention to the issue of Russian aggression. When people know the truth, they will put pressure on their governments to help Ukraine more actively,” Beleniuk said.