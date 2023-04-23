The greengrocers set up their stalls on First Avenue in New York’s East Village when the party for Alejandro Gómez Palomo ends – or Palomo Spain, or Ale if his people address him, or Alejandro for those who have just met him. The night of Monday, February 13, ends because the day begins, the day after the Cordovan designer’s show at New York Fashion Week. He has been awake for 24 hours, if that can be counted as sleeping the sleepless nights leading up to the presentation of The Closet, the collection with which Palomo, 31, returns to his childhood, to when he rummaged through the closet at home to play dress-up without limits, and this is how he dresses the rest. Pure spontaneity and fun, like any game, except that this one is very serious: it concludes around 12 noon on that Monday with a parade of 40 models dressed in a duvet-like coat, an oversized shirt buttoned at the back and lots of hair and lots of feathers on the catwalk at Studio 525, a white cubicle in Chelsea where the colors of her designs prevail.

200 guests attend the Show, 200 attendees who accepted the invitation of the Palomo communication agency, which has four special envoys in New York. Águeda, the boss: “Does Julia Fox come to the end?” Her partner Her angel: “No, she has the bad boy.” Pedro, the one closest to Palomo: “But Candace Bushnell has confirmed [la autora de Sexo en Nueva York]!”. We all go!!!”. They operate from the penthouse from a hotel in Midtown; from the 18th floor, with views of the Empire State Building, converted for six days into a dovecote, where Palomo’s friends circulate to try on looks to take to the party and the parade. The first model comes out in Studio 525 and the chords of the Spanish anthem sound, performed by three instrumentalists.

Palomo, just finish the Show: “We appropriate the anthem so that it stops being rancid and patriotic and starts representing the Spain in which we believe, where a man wears a dress with feathers and high-heeled boots.” His communication team discusses the previous days whether it is appropriate to start the parade with the real march. He is convinced, he feels it, he feels that it is time —Palomo has Spain as the flag on his label, explicit Spanish fashion— and he is also the boss.

Santiago, the seamstress, stitches one of Palomo’s designs. Timothy O’Connell

Alejandro is very boss, that is, very cool. He does not shy away from the administration. He makes sure that there is water and coffee on the second floor of the hotel, where on Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th of February the fitting, the process in which it is decided how the clothes and accessories worn by the models are combined on the day of the show. The entire collection hangs from donkeys and the looks one by one with the models present. There is also jewelry and glasses from a collection, the fourth already, that Alejandro designs for Multiópticas and which is called PaloMó. The designer, at the start of the second day of the fitting, with a coffee in a cardboard cup: “It is my product that I find the most on the street, the closest and most democratic. I go to the Rastro and I see a group of very modern guys who wear my glasses”. He continues: “They complete a looks, it is to have enough and play with them, it amuses me ”. He concludes: “I get very involved, it’s not just about making something that sells, they are glasses that have a history, a complicated design.”

Between the table where the sunglasses and glasses are arranged, which bear the names of Palomo’s lovers, and the bags, and the shiny cargo pants and the dresses—tidy but without mania, everything in its place but without obsessions — There are about twenty people working. Alicia, the stylist who decides together with Palomo the composition of the 40 looks: “Those sleeves aren’t big enough to make an impact and the shirt looks like it’s from a posh kid.” It is spoken clearly in the family, everyone listens. The ultimate decision is Palomo’s but there is no such misunderstood hierarchy where what the boss wants to hear is said. Immediately afterwards, Santiago, the seamstress, unstitches the sleeves. Pigeon: “Often lookazoIt is the one I like [este comentario se repite varias veces a lo largo del sábado y el domingo, cuando todo se decide]”. Applause from all those present to the model, who parades through the room and part of the corridor.

The designer Alejandro Palomo with Harold Rafael. Timothy O’Connell

Kuma, a model, tries on glasses from the PaloMó collection in front of two members of the team. Timothy O’Connell

It’s lunchtime: 10 pizza boxes arrive. Relatives. Ana, who keeps the accounts at the Palomo corporation, asks for them. They come from a local pizzeria, in Midtown, where the NH that houses the entire team is located. A couple of pizzas are from buffalo chicken, which Tim, our New York photographer, is quick to claim as a popular and local recipe. They have a lot of chicken and a lot of sauces, the portion is heavy. Everyone is invited to eat, also two young photographers installed in the city who have asked to document the process and a videographer who carries a 90s camera like the one that appears in the film Aftersun.

Palomo—dressed in a black double-breasted blazer and oversized jean that almost covers gap-toed boots—and his team return to the manager’s room. fitting, where Mark, the model casting manager, and Jesse, his assistant, are waiting. come in one tablets the Puppy Bowl, a Super Bowl played by dogs prior to the great sporting event of the year in that country where the good face is very good and in which Rihanna dances restrained because she is pregnant.

Outside, in a waiting room, one, two, three and even four models await. Some know each other from others shows. They are around 20 years old, tall, handsome, modern, diverse and already dressed well before wearing one of Palomo’s designs. Perth, one of the coolest and most expansive: “This looks I would wear it in a coffee shop in the morning.” He walks in a blue terry cloth suit whose flared pants drag as much as a scarf made by a group of older ladies from Posadas —the town of Palomo and where his workshop is located. Perth conveys what the designer wants and what he expresses in English with a British accent: that it be huggableIn other words, it makes you want to hug someone who wears a piece of clothing from your collection. Next Please. Jesús María is of Dominican origin and knows the firm, he is excited to parade for Palomo. His looks It is completed with Ryta Palomó glasses. Jesus Maria, in the behind the scenes before the start Show: “I really like these circular details of the sideburns, they raise my self-esteem, they make me want to go out, to talk.”

The stylist Alicia Padrón and Alejandro Palomo, at the exit of the parade. Timothy O’Connell

Some models wear headphones in rehearsal like footballers getting off the bus, others talk a lot and fast because they’re nervous. There are those who don’t even blink. The models themselves finish applying the makeup to make it look genuine and fun and the hairdressers finish tousling the boys. Alice: “We don’t want Rock And Roll, but kids who have just gotten up”. That is what the collection transmits The Closet. The robe that hangs in the bathroom turns into a party outfit —I go downstairs to buy the bread and the bar ends up reaching the despues de—. The cushion turns into a hat. The towel tied at the waist is a skirt, because a few years ago Palomo said that the man could wear it and now he suggests how to do it; at first he helped her open one more closet door, now he wants me to rummage and take it all out. The latest model enters and the designer comes out to greet the public. He hands over his heart and before he gets lost behind the screen that precedes the behind the scenes raise your arms with clenched fists in victory.

Release. The party starts. First at an Italian bar in Chelsea where a small group toasts with margaritas. Later at a burger and lobster restaurant, where glasses of prosecco. Alejandro’s parents and other family friends join the celebration, all so affectionate and close, plus the Pelonio expedition, the communication agency; Pablo, her boyfriend, and Toccororo, the DJ raised in Galicia and settled in Madrid who plays from 11am to 1.30pm at the rooftop from the Public hotel, another dovecote. is danced voguinga song is sung remix by Jennifer Lopez and the session gets muddy with deconstructed Latin sounds to end with club electronica. While the waiters announce that they are not serving any more drinks and the terrace from which you can see the skyline from New York, taxis are hailed on the way to Club Cumming.

Donovan wears shiny cargo pants, a robe hung like a backpack, a fur hat, and Puma x Palomo Spain sneakers. Timothy O’Connell

In Pelonio’s car, with three rows of seats, is Toccororo, who convinces the driver to put on music. He sounds bad gyal to everything he gives. The driver puts his hand to his head. It’s only 10 minutes. They expect a devoted pianist and an open mic, a cabaret venue. There are those who sing very well, as if they were in an audition. And there are those who do it very badly, that is to say, very well, because the public rewards their audacity and they sing the chosen song, in this case Man in the mirror. Palomo joins a Mexican who sings Broken heart. It’s already Tuesday for four hours. Huge nose cab trucks cross the city. All those who walk, few, do so without company. The greengrocers still only talk to each other. The party ends. Another life begins.

