In the Liguria region, near Genoa, not far from Pisa, in the province of La Spezia, there are a series of small villages next to the sea, perched on unlikely cliffs, with a dreamlike color, which are called Cinque Terre ( Cinque Terre), and which are world heritage sites. Although these recognitions sometimes sound a bit pompous, really that medal — of meaning something — is more than deserved. If that recognition means something, it could be this: that no one ever alters or touches or disfigures these miracles perched on the cliffs that plunge into the sea, with those multicolored houses —siena, albero, ocher, tile— that inevitably force one to wonder the architects who made such a work that seems, literally, out of a dream.

The five wonders, within walking distance of each other, are Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore. The starting point to access these towns can be La Spezia, a rather nondescript town, from whose station frequent trains depart – crowded in summer – that stop at each of these jewels. It is a short journey through incessant tunnels, with intermittent appearances of the Ligurian Sea, with a blazing and dazzling sun on its surface.

The traveler can start his tour in Monterosso, the most ancestral town of all, the most western, with its stony beaches perfectly decorated by impeccable lines of hammocks and umbrellas of diverse colors. But more attractive is the town as such, loved by Eugenio Montale, to whose fascination his book refers Cuttlefish bones, of which some verses illuminate a hollowed-out mountain wall that leads to the streets, squares and old churches of the town: “I have often found the evil of living…”.

Vernazza, below, is much more demure, but offers an almost haunting natural spectacle. The waves beat incessantly against the buttresses of the small cove, while the houses climb up the mountain and squeeze against each other, through unlikely streets that rise until they reach a fortress from which the entire horizon is dominated. In summer, at dusk, smart Italians entertain themselves in conversations, glass of white wine in hand, displaying a slow and calm hedonism that seems to ignore time, like the people themselves.

Corniglia is the most demure of all, perched on top, looking out to sea with horizons of impregnable fortress. Its streets are narrow and steep, with a multitude of picturesque and elegant little shops, very made in Italy. Its main square is filled with the hospitable shadows of the pergolas, the natural habitat of the summer terraces where the murmur of well-being can be heard incessantly. Through winding paths the traveler can go down to the confines of the sea, where the waves beat on stark rocks. In the months of good weather, there appear almost remote, unlikely bathers, glued to the rocks, and a lonely house calls for thoughts of radical retreats, of the time hippy, As minimum.

Manarola may be my favorite. An unusual smooth stone slope forms a ramp where tourists sunbathe before throwing themselves into a piece of sea imprisoned between rocks. A path that borders the mountains that surround the town becomes a long viewpoint that also leads, by some steps, to an amazing cemetery, on one of whose walls, with gigantic letters, verses by the poet Vincenzo Cardarelli stand out to celebrate melancholy and beauty, in equal parts: “Oh, Ligurian cemeteries, open to the waves and the wind…”.

Finally, Riomaggiore offers the traveler, in addition to its very lively ramping main street, views of the rest of the previous towns, all of them strung, at dusk, in a kind of string of flashing lights like intertwined garlands that flicker by the sea. .

The Bay of Poets

End of the journey? Absolutely. There are more links, but now I recommend only one, inexcusable. In the opposite direction, also from La Spezia, is the Bay of Poets, so called because it was frequented by Byron and Shelley when they celebrated their friendship that emerged in exile. In those waters they used to sail, swim and in them Shelley himself found his death in a shipwreck.

One of the most famous towns in this environment is Portovenere, a tourist city par excellence. Next to a tongue of the bay, chipped boulders rise where, like lizards, bathers lie. The terraces soften this almost rude scenery and, if you keep walking, the traveler stunned by the multicolored houses, you will reach the most prodigious of places: Byron’s grotto. It is a pierced rock that overlooks a rough and almost gloomy sea, as if it came out of the most exquisite of romantic imaginations. Byron apparently came to meditate and from there he swam across the bay to visit his friend Shelley, who lives in Lerici.

But Portovenere, in addition to that literary halo, also participates in extreme elegance in almost all of its gestures, whether they are called multicolored houses, exquisite shops, medieval churches, dreamy viewpoints or contemplative squares. It was the top of the posh Italian tourist scene in the sixties, and there are still traces of that prosapia, a bit moldy, sometimes visible in Italians who wear their unlikely summer clothes, almost typical of an outdated catwalk. Too bad we couldn’t go by boat to nearby Lerici as we had planned. The sea was rough, the boatman told us, which made me think, inevitably, of Shelley’s death.

Angel Ruperez He is the author of the book of stories The wrong tears to be published soon by Izana Editores.

