The Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Abdullah Al Owais, the CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Marwan Al Sarkal, and the Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, Director of the Islamic Arts Festival, Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qaseer, inaugurated the art exhibition “The Path” by Emirati artists Omar Al Gurg at « Modo Method studio, and the Iraqi Laith Mahdi, in the 1971 Center for Designs.

Al Owais, Al Serkal, Al Qusair and Al Hadhour toured among the pieces of art displayed in the exhibition, which focus on the gradual process that people go through in their lives.

Modo Method studio is an independent place for materials and pieces founded by Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, and it seems clear that he was influenced by the pieces he assembled and inherited.

Walith Mahdi Al-Attar is an Iraqi architect based in the United Arab Emirates, and a researcher in robotics.

At Al Majaz Waterfront, Abdullah Al Owais and Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qaseer inaugurated the artwork “Between the Red Brick Wall” by artist Day Dreamers from Hong Kong, in the presence of artists and media professionals from several countries.

Al-Owais, Al-Qusair and the audience listened to the artist’s explanation, who indicated that the exhibition is an artistic installation that praises the beauty of Islamic arts.



