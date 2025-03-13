The return of the European derby between Real Madrid and Atlético, played in the Metropolitan, attracted the spotlights of the planet football. With permission from the other three continental duels scheduled on Wednesday, the clash of Madrid neighbors for a position in the quarterfinals of the Champions League He monopolized the looks of the fans, who enjoyed again – or to suffer – of an agonizing duel.

The rojiblancos just took thirty seconds to match the tie in their stadium, but 1-0 was only the beginning of an overflowing battle of emotion and with an uncertain end. Vinícius was able to solve before the extra time thanks to a penalty committed on Kylian Mbappé, but the Brazilian emulated Sergio Ramos al Bayern a few years ago and sent the ball to the clouds.

So to give more agony to the outcome, this did not reach the penalty shootout. And as if that were not enough, the fate of greater tension that exists the king sport had a surprising script, with the VAR canceling the launch of Julián Álvarez, the infallible Lucas Vázquez wasting his shot, or again a white excreherano dressed now dressed as a mattress starring the ball in the wood.

This was how the meeting was seen in the European specialized press, which placed its headlines between the idyll Merengue with the Champions League and the eternal curse of its rojiblancos neighbors.









Among the newspapers that stood out the White’s deed is’L’Equipe‘, which launched an affirmation that begins to be an incontestable law in the continental tournament: “The real never dies”. «In his game 75 of Champions in front of Real Madrid, a record, Carlo Ancelotti was subjected for a long time to Diego Simeone’s plan. But the Italian was victorious from this very tactical duel that was decided in a dramatic penalty batch, ”summarizes the prestigious Gallic rotary.

For its part ‘Le Parisien‘, one of the most read generalist newspapers in France, explains that «the meringues reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League after A crazy penalty shootout». «Winners of the first leg, gave their advantage in the first minute (…). Atlético endured to the penalties, but a crazy round – with an attempt annulled to Julián Álvarez – sent Real Madrid to the quarterfinals against Arsenal ». «Atlético fell again eliminated before Real Madrid (the fifth time in 11 years) and Diego Simeone’s will remember it for a long time”He adds.

“Madrid is stronger than everything and all”

In Italy, ‘The Gazzetta dello Sport‘He also talks about the Madrid deed, but highlights above all The “infinite curse” of Atlético de Madrid In this competition and before its neighbors. «Ancelotti celebrates but, what controversy in penalties! Madrid is stronger than everything and everyone. Advances to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a Madrid derby of an unusual intensity ».

Curious is the start of the conical that ‘Tuttosport‘Make the Metropolitan meeting: «Prepared, ready, now! and Atlético de Madrid has already advanced ». The Italian newspaper explains how the premises put themselves ahead in the first minute, Vinícius was able to tie a penalty, and in the end Rüdiger in the penalties sealed the visit of the visitors. On its website, it analyzes “the cursed penalty of Álvarez” and “the sequence that condemns Atlético,” but clarifies: “Fury Simeone, but the double touch exists”.

In the unusual decision of the VAR, the German is also focused ‘Bild‘, which considers that “the decision is as strange as bitter.” «Julián Álvarez, from Atlético, puts the second penalty below the crossbar, but Slip and play the ball twice with its shot», He says.

The figure of the international striker for Argentina is the one that attracts the most spotlights in the newspapers of his country, even above Simeone. Thus, while the specialized sports’Olé‘describes the “dramatic and controversial definition of the round of 16, the generalist’, the generalist ‘Clarion‘It focuses on «The prison of Julián Álvarez and the controversy in the elimination of Atlético». Was there a double touch of the Argentine? The VAR intervened to cancel the striker’s conversion, which He slipped when impacting the ball»He asks.

Another approach offers in England ‘The Guardian‘, who entitles one of his pieces about the party: “The spine is still nailed”. The British media refers to the statistics of the European parties among the Madrid neighbors and also to the statements that both Ancelotti and Ceballos made after the last attack on account of the referees of Diego Pablo Simeone. “The thorn that Carlo Ancelotti said it was stuck on the side of Atlético de Madrid … remains nailed, deeper and more painful than ever.”

In Portugal ‘Ball‘It takes the penalty canceled by the VAR to the top positions of its website, a decision that explains to its readers. Also the anger of Simeone and his scene with the journalists in the press room after the party. The chronicle highlights a fact: “This is the sixth time in the story in which the derby of Madrid ends up being decided in penalties … and in all the winner was the real.”

‘Balloons‘He recounts in Brazil the development of the clash between the rojiblancos and their neighbors of the Castilian: «It was in penalties. Madrid suffers but beats Atlético de Madrid and advances to the quarterfinals ». Beyond the chronicle or video of the decisive batch, the Brazilian sports newspaper is left with Ancelotti’s confession about Endrick’s fear to launch a penalty.