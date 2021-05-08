The spirit of agricultural producers oscillates between the vocation to take advantage of the opportunities to increase production and the discomfort due to the accusations of guilty that they receive from some sectors with an impact on the management of the State, under threat of changes in the conditions for working and investing .

Nobody likes to have the rules of the game changed, but it is less tolerable for it to happen in the middle of the game. Imagine what it would be like in soccer or any other sport. In this sense, in the field, it is concerned that it is through an increase in withholdings, export quotas or other sudden measures, the necessary predictability required by the activities that are developed for months and even years, as is the case of the cattle raising.

The role of the State in controls should not be discussed. It is, among other things, a way of guaranteeing healthy competition between private parties. The problem is that there is so much history of arbitrariness and corrupt practices that with each new requirement the worst is suspected. Although the measure is honest, it must be borne in mind that the fiscal pressure that the field supports in Argentina is already very high, in economic values ​​and in the number of procedures.

However, the most pressing issue in the public debate between agribusiness and state representatives is the price of food. Despite the fact that various economists have established that the impact of the value of grains on the goods of the basic consumption basket oscillates around 20%, officials such as the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Español, and others close to the vice president Cristina Kirchner.

Strictly speaking, although a sector of the Frente de Todos tends to be more conciliatory, it should not be forgotten that from President Alberto Fernández on down, the Government has expressed itself almost without ambiguity regarding considering that the blame for inflation is prices. international It is a game of good and bad cops, but without background nuances.

The first thing to clarify regarding the famous decoupling is that Argentine farmers receive the equivalent of 40% of the price of soybeans in the Chicago market, for discounts of 33% for export duties and the same remains with the State. via the exchange gap. In addition, the vast majority of soybeans are exported, which has no effect on the Care Prices.

The value of the oilseed, it is clear, has to do with its importance as a source of State financing. It is a charitable contribution and does not represent a curse.

In the case of corn and wheat, the Chicago price drops to 60% in the pockets of those who plant them, take care of weeds, pests and diseases and suffer from the vagaries of the weather.

Some ruralistas consider that in reality certain politicians of the ruling party put the countryside in the place of “scapegoat” (a person who, for whatever reason or pretext, is blamed for something, especially what others have done), so as not to assume their own responsibilities, for example in controlling inflation.

You can understand the marketing desperation of finding a “bad guy” in the face of the next elections, but the ruralistas are already seasoned in the rinses of politics and come out with more and more virulence to replicate arguments in front of the people. Being blamed for inflation, while contributing food and dollars used by all of society, not only makes them very angry. They consider it unfair and fight for issues of “personal dignity” or for “defense of the future of my children.”

In recent days there have been, as usual, innumerable examples of the structural role of agribusiness in Argentina’s dynamics. For example, an inflow of foreign exchange for almost 10 billion dollars was reported in the first four months, a historical record, and the extensions (albeit temporary) to the concession of the Paraná River waterway and the Biofuels Law were announced; two themes that favor work and the addition of value.

In that sense, they were signs that the Government is aware that putting sticks in the incessant agro-industrial wheel is shooting itself in the feet.

But on the meat the shorts followed. And on the subject of the week, wheat, although the Minister of Agriculture Luis Basterra promised to provide conditions to reach a harvest of 21 million tons, and even the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof promotes financing for fine sowing, the Encouraging expressions did not completely dispel the fear of an increase in withholdings, as already happened with soybeans in 2020, days before the harvest began.

It will be necessary to see if on the way to the elections strategic recognitions are propped up or if accusations of expiatory guilt are insisted upon. Agricultural producers feel that there is much to do. It is inconceivable to waste time in trench discussions, while there are opportunities for everyone.