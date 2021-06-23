Amid opposition resistance, the delay in the renewal of the virtual protocol and the negotiation to get the numbers, Deputies no longer get to discuss the Pandemic Law requested by Alberto Fernández before the Friday when the DNU of restrictions expires. But in the Frente de Todos now they assure that they have the votes and They bet on treating her next Tuesday.

Willing to stop paying the political cost of each measure by decree, the President wanted the law, with sanitary parameters, to automate them throughout the country. The law was quickly approved in May, and with modifications, in the Senate, where the FdT has its own majority. But in Deputies it stagnated.

The Government insisted. “We have expectations that it will be dealt with this week and that it will achieve the sanction,” said the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, this week on Page 12. But that will not happen.

Last week there was no session because the incumbent of the lower house, Sergio Massa, was on a tour of the United States. Monday was a holiday and this Wednesday the virtual operating protocol necessary to hold sessions expires.

Together for Change has not yet signed it and although the ruling party assures that without its signature a session can also be called, it is expected that there will be a meeting of block heads, this afternoon, with Massa to unlock it without media fire and negotiate the issues that come.

The toughest position of that interblock is held by the PRO, which asks for 100% presence (they were preparing a list of how many vaccinated deputies there are already) and its boss Cristian Ritondo assures that he will not sign it if it is not a closed agenda. That is, if the Frente de Todos does not confirm which projects it wants to vote on.

That fear is shared by other opponents who do not want to be involved, mainly the Public Prosecutor’s Office and not the Pandemic Law, which they classify as “unconstitutional.” As both have an opinion, they are ready to go to the venue.

“The signature for its renewal began to circulate over the weekend. All except JxC who bet on letting the protocol expire so as not to meet,” they said from the Frente de Todos. “Nobody from the ruling party did not contact to agree on the renewal as always was done,” they retorted in Together for Change.

The truth is that with or without a consensual protocol, the times are no longer enough to call a session on Thursday or Friday because the legislators and workers who enter the premises begin to take the PCR tests two days before. And lawmakers were not alerted to travel either.

“We already have the votes“, they assure near Massa and point to a session next Tuesday.

With the rejection of the Lavagnismo, of the four Cordobes who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti and of the Neuquén Alma Sapag (MPN), the account is very tight to get approval.

Even sectors of the ruling party considered it buried with satisfaction. It is that many governors of the Front of All itself prefer that it not be approved. In recent weeks, with the criteria established by law, many districts should have closed activities that were open these days.