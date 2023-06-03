In 2018, a series of random events caused a ‘rolo’ from Chapinero and an Afro from the Pacific to cross paths. Juan Nicolás Donoso (Bogotá, 1977) received a call from a friend who had been visiting a person in a chronic care clinic. He was curious about a man in the front room, moving his head deftly and manipulating a tablet using a stylus he held in his mouth. He asked him what he was doing: he replied that he was writing a book.

Jhon Anderson Hurtado (Buenaventura, 1992) had been shot several times in 2013 for a settling of scores, in the midst of the shady environment in which he moved when he worked as a wheel painter in the 7 de Agosto neighborhood of Bogotá. A shot into the air, another in the arm and a third in the neck, which hit him in the spinal cord, caused cervical trauma and left his body immobilized below the neck. Since then, ten years and five clinics have passed.

“You, who are a writer, why don’t you go and give her some advice, and look at her to see how she is doing,” Carlos Castro, a plastic artist, suggested to Juan Nicolás about the novel that Jhon was writing. He gave her the data and hung up. Although he did not quite understand what he was getting himself into, Nicolás—as people close to him call him—coordinated an appointment and went to visit him. He found him in a room, hidden among boxes and things, behind a makeshift desk that the nurses had arranged for him above the stretcher. “I saw that he had a tablet in front of him, and that he was a functional person. Well, he was writing a novel with his mouth! ”, He says. “He sent me a preview on WhatsApp and I immediately said: this man he is a writer. This must be published.”

“When you read the first paragraphs, it’s a novel that throws itself at you,” says Nicolás, a plastic artist with a master’s degree in Philosophy and Literary Creation, teacher and author of the novels. Siberia (Extinct Animal, 2019) and Coprophagous Paradise (Cain Press, 2016). He began to comment on the progress he was sending, to recommend readings and to visit him once a month to finish adjusting the text. More than helping him, he realized that it was he who was being transformed by Jhon: because of his life story, because of the voracity with which he read, because of his facility to absorb knowledge, the wildness of his stories, and his surprising spelling in a young man who had left school in the seventh grade and who had validated his baccalaureate virtually years later, from a bed. Jhon left him without excuses.

After three years and with a pandemic in between, the Spanking, the first novel by Jhon Anderson Hurtado, published in October 2022 by the Caín Press publishing house and one of the best-received independent books at the last Bogotá Book Fair. In Spanking the environment that marked his life is portrayed: the arrival of paramilitaries in Buenaventura, witchcraft —everyone there does it, or has been done to it, or knows about it; it is normal, explains Nicolás—; there is also the jungle, the imposing geography, the toxic waste and the abandonment. His originality lies in the fact that the author does not speak of what he read or what he was told, but of a hostility that absorbed him and ended up leading him to that bullet. “Circumstances, sooner or later, were going to lead me to this,” he says.

Jhon grew up among the squeaks of the ‘pique houses’, places where he is tortured, murdered and dismembered, and which serve as a backdrop for his literary proposal. “Yes, I was a witness, and in one way or another I also wanted to exercise that type of violence, and one ends up doing it, not being part of a group, but with outbursts of anger. Moments out there in a disco, drugged”.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Jhon using his tablet, at the Engativá Hospital. NATHALIA ANGARITA

In the text, Buenaventura is “a tropical paradise, but also the infamous swamp of poverty, atrociously lashed by all kinds of primary evil.” Jhon lived his golden age there. “When I was a child —he says—, I would go out to play little clothes, I would play hide-and-seek, in my days and my escapades to the jungle, to explore the mangrove swamp, the shipyard, going to the tide to swim, and that was the most beautiful thing. ”.

He was always “a person open to fun, to adventure, curious and a bit rebellious too”, until he ended up “getting into trouble” that led him into exile in Bogotá, to live by rummaging in the mechanical workshops of the 7th of August. Now, with the rearview mirror of time, with his experience and the catharsis he makes through writing, he has reconciled with his past and sees no sense in so much violence: “What shocks me a lot is that they are people with which one grows up, and later they end up being paramilitaries themselves and hurting the same people.”

Mythology and the street

La Tunda, a central character in the mythology of the Colombian South Pacific and the Ecuadorian North Pacific, is described in the book as a “fright that appears to people in the mountains, to children who are misjudged, to drunkards, unfaithful people or those who are sons of bitches and damaged”. Also, within the novel, it is a spectrum that is made up of “voices and grief moving in the dark”, an exploration of the paranormal in the middle of a mangrove swamp and the “smell of the bazuco mixed with the black smoke of the exhostos”. .

Jhon’s language is composed of street and life. Donoso believes that he registers as a new benchmark for Afro-Colombian literature. He reminds her of Arnoldo Palacios, a Chocoano writer who also had a mobility problem due to polio. in his novel the stars are black “He is in the Choco jungle, listening to how the other children can play outside, and he cannot move. So he starts to become a writer from the imagination of how others play”.

Nicolás describes Jhon’s literature as a mix between Palacios, Pedro Paramo —the flagship book of Mexican literature, by Juan Rulfo— and a lot of rap. Although what he likes the most is that “I did not write thinking about that, about: I am going to enroll in a place of black, Afro-Colombian enunciation, but: I am going with a machete along a trail. That’s what makes his prose so vital. He is not contaminated by a speech that in the end, from repeating it so much and repeating it, mummifies you ”.

Pedro Paramo It was undoubtedly one of the books that marked the author the most, and that helped him build a ghostly aura. Another work that served as a reference was Cold-blooded, by Truman Capote. “The descriptions with which it starts Spanking, who are from the jungle, I don’t know why they reminded me of the ones that Capote from Kansas does,” says Nicolás. “It is a desert and the other is a jungle. They are two totally different geographies, but I told him: read this and take it as far as you can. And it turns out that he loved it because he was those characters in his past life, he knows what cold-blooded is, and he writes in cold blood, too.

Jhon continues navigating his known geography: the mangrove swamp, the shipyard street and August 7, which stuck in his memory. “But he already flies alone,” says his editor. She is now working on a new storybook, which he combines with his psychology studies, virtually. He is in the sixth semester and, based on what he has learned, he employs techniques for himself. “All of this has been very difficult to bear and a direct consequence of being like this is obviously developing psychological and emotional problems,” he says. He is tormented by “ending up sentenced to living in clinics and hospitals.” So he writes, at any time of the day, and turns to psychology, which he says has helped him a lot: “I try to meditate, evaluate myself and develop resilience, but it has been very difficult. It’s consuming me.”

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.