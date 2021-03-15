After learning that Martín Soria will be appointed as the new Minister of Justice to replace Marcela Losardo, the head of the Magistrates Association, Marcelo Gallo TagleHe expressed that they see the appointment “with hope” of being able to start a lost dialogue with the Executive.

“Like any new designation, which we are learning a bit from the media, is to be able to have a good dialogue to be able to seek these improvements,” Gallo Tagle started in dialogue with the channel. TN.

He said that they always receive these designations with hope because “otherwise we are sunk in our homes if we start from the negative,” and assured that he thinks positively “despite this onslaught that today is seen in the Judiciary.”

“We wish the new appointment the best of efforts and that, please, hopefully we can have a good dialogue to produce productive changes for the Judiciary and society,” he continued.

“There is not a comment that I can say about Dr. Soria or an indication of something because you have not yet expressed your work policies and so on. We always aspire to dialogue, the least we ask for. Later we will see if we can agree or not. We have not achieved dialogue so far, “Tagle fired.

Finally, he said that all the offers that have been proposed for dialogue “They were only for the platform, to comply with information that ‘we are democratic and we militate for dialogue, but something that is not real“.

“There is no real willingness to listen, the projects advance before we can make our exhibitions for which they give us a few minutes. But hey, I insist, we remain optimistic despite the onslaught we are suffering. I hope we can have a good dialogue with the new minister, “he finished.

While, Pablo Tonelli, constitutional lawyer, PRO deputy and counselor to the Magistracy said that the appointment of Soria as minister “implies that the President is going to follow and deepen this plan against Justice, and not in favor, to control it and to intimidate independent judges “.

Pablo Tonelli with Miguel Àngel Pichetto. Photos Emmanuel Fernández.

“I expect nothing good from this designation. Soria has been characterized by multiple complaints and accusations against judges, against political leaders, it does not seem to me that it has the prudence, the measure and the balance that one would wish a Minister of Justice had, “he declared.

He also said that former Minister Losardo had been very prudent “and had not joined in some attacks by some Kirchner leaders.”

“Now it is clear that the full Ministry of Justice is going to lead, will command and will participate very actively in that onslaught. What I have seen of Soria so far is a very strong, very firm determination, to execute those plans devised and designed by the Vice President to pursue independent judges“, he defined.

Martín Soria, a Kirchnerist deputy, will occupy one of the places with the most tension within the Government. The decision was made by the President after ten days of doubts and uncertainties after he announced in an interview that his friend and partner, Marcela Losardo, was “overwhelmed” by her role in the portfolio.

Fernández himself told in a television interview that will be broadcast tonight that the deputy for Río Negro will occupy a key place in the government’s fight against Justice and vital in the strategy of Cristina Kirchner, cornered by judicial investigations.

The decision to place Soria aims to harden the confrontation against judges and prosecutors. The deputy, in tune with Kirchnerism, supports the concept of lawfare and comes from denouncing former Macrista officials and judges in the Justice and the Magistracy Council.

AFG