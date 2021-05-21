Dubai (Union)

The pronunciation of the names of soccer players in the world in different dialects and languages ​​among the masses has turned into a great controversy, after the request of the Argentine Javier Maccherano, the star of Barcelona and Liverpool, that his name should be pronounced with the letter Shin, as is customary in his native Argentina, instead of Mascherano, the name known to the masses, which is what It raises a question about walking on a common mistake and is sometimes considered the best solution. The famous Portuguese coach Mourinho recently complained and said: I hate to pronounce the names the wrong way. Everyone pronounces my name incorrectly, they say Jose in the Spanish way, I am not Jose, I am Jose. This is how the name is pronounced in Portugal. The Belgian Eden Hazard, which is the well-known name among most of the Arab and international masses, is included in the objection list, but according to the correct pronunciation of his name in his native country, it must be “Hazar” because the sign in his name is a silent letter. Another Belgian suffers from the same thing, Kevin De Bruyne, who is known among the English-speaking masses this way, but in his home country he is called De Bruyne. Also, a number of Portugal and Brazil stars who carry the letter S at the end of their family names, it pronounces in their mother tongue the letter Sinn as well, including Bruno Alaevich, Danny Alafish and Andre Gomes. Czech players suffer from the same dilemma of not distinguishing their names by pronouncing the letter Shin instead of Seine, and the most famous of them is former Arsenal player Tomas Rositzky, who is usually known by the fans as Tomas Rosicky, and Turkish Yenis Noll, who plays for Getafe, Spain, is pronounced most of the time, Ennis Onal. Saudi coach Herve Renard is suffering, as he pronounces the common name Hervé Renard.