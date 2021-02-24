Sheila Hernández Torres, a communicator from Almería born in 1995 and with a master’s degree in Knowledge and Culture, belongs to the veterans of the social group that we know as generation Z or centennials, the last to join the digital market. The youngest members of this ensemble will be eleven in 2021. When Sheila emails looking for work, often from her mobile, she doesn’t skimp on emoticons to communicate with hiring managers, but she’s about you. He knows LinkedIn, of course, but the professional social network par excellence does not convince him: “Although there are good offers, I never got a single interview. Everyone talks about digital natives, but our innate technological skills are not valued as much in the market as having experience. “

Education, emojis and the disenchantment with platforms that one day told us that they would change everything. Welcome to job hunting in 2021.

After finding numerous low-paying positions, some truly precarious, Sheila decided to set up a magazine on her own on-line aimed at university students. His generation is that of the first digital natives, also known as the dot com generation , a group that, with a current unemployment rate in Spain 40.5% (42.6% in women and 38.7% in men), it does not seem that it will have it easier than its predecessors, the millennials. Born between 1994 and 2010, according to the taxonomy of generations, the centennials They will also have higher education: one in two plans to go to university. They will start working at an earlier age and, according to a study by Yello Recruiting They will look for committed and sustainable companies and will demand instant answers from them.

They are the largest generation in history in terms of population, with 2.47 billion ‘centennials’ on the planet . They are presumed more entrepreneurial, more technological and more nomadic than previous groups. They will have 18 different jobs on average and will live in 15 houses in their lifetime. Half of them already spend more than 10 hours a day connected to the Internet. According to Meghan Grace , author of Generation Z: A century in the making, they will be more economical than millennials, “perhaps because they have been silent witnesses to the impact of the 2008 crisis on workers.” And despite everything, his prospects do not look too rosy.

How did we get here?

Perhaps some of us still remember visiting the ETTs (Temporary Employment Agencies) in our neighborhood and filling in endless forms by hand to enter their job boards. A situation possibly experienced by older millennials and the older group, that generation X that Douglas Coupland baptized in the title of his best-selling novel about disenchantment (and which in Spain has been better known as the “Nocilla Generation” or “Peter Pan”). Born between 1969 and 1980, the “children of the Transition” today represent 19% of the total population of our country and register an unemployment rate of 13%. They have known how to adapt to (not so new) technologies and have served as a bridge between two large generational groups. They are the ones who went from the typewriter to the laptop, from the advertisement in the magazine to the virtual portals, and from the notebook and pen to the smartphones.

The oldest (known as baby boomers ) do not show better rates. The latest Labor Force Survey shows a figure of almost half a million unemployed people over 55 years old double from a decade ago. José Torres Moriana, Sheila’s grandfather, grew up without cell phones, or Internet, even without television. Born in the middle of the civil war and retired for decades, he began in the position that he held for many years thanks to a promise as the only letter of introduction. “My father took me where he knew they needed employees, right there he said that he stood up for me and back then that was enough,” he says. In his day, jobs were sought through word-of-mouth advertisements in newspapers or handwritten posters on the walls or poles of cities and towns. The word of mouth and the recommendation: a formula that, although digitized today (and that receives more exotic names such as networking or team players) is still one of the most effective.

What we are today (or try to be)

Daniel Vera (37 years old) is a software and has changed jobs five times in the last few years. LinkedIn is her home network, and unlike Sheila, it has worked for her. “From the moment I asked my contacts to recommend me, I started receiving job offers. Now I get a minimum of two or three job offers every week, although sometimes there are more than ten ″. This is not the case of Marta Sahagún (28), a young administrative person: “I have come to dedicate five hours a day for months to this task, on job portals and from the companies’ own websites, without receiving offers with competitive salaries or that offer interesting job development for the candidate ”.

Laura Bernardo (36), an art historian who redirected her career towards web design, knows that in creative industries like hers, more important tools are demanded than a curriculum: “Taking care of and keeping the portfolio updated is essential”. Daniel, Marta and Laura work in very different professional sectors, but they have something in common: they belong to the generation of “digital immigrants”. Are m ilenal , that generation that saw with their own eyes how everything changed. This age group (today between 28 and 40 years old) that represents the 21% of the world’s population According to data from the MSCI, they have been indeed a pioneer in adapting to the digitization that is part of their lives, even though they were born before the Internet was ubiquitous. It is the generation that, due to the high percentage of higher education and mastery of languages, was branded as “the best prepared in history.” Nonetheless, your unemployment rates they turned out to be higher than those of all those who came before.

The environment has not favored them: they have witnessed two major global financial crises in twelve years. If the 2008 recession left Spain with the highest levels of youth unemployment in Europe, which exceeded 50%, now comes the coronavirus crisis. The consequences are already anticipated in figures for the third quarter of 2020: close to one tenth of the 102 million millennial residing in the Eurozone are unemployed . Furthermore, this age group tends to earn lower wages than other generations. The exponential growth of the remuneration of those born in the sixties (even without higher education) is much greater than that of a young person of the generation millennial.

A job thanks to Twitter trends

For many, digital platforms were more than a basic tool: they were true springboards that catapulted them to success. The self-taught Murcian computer scientist Víctor Robles was almost a teenager when he opened his channel Youtube to give advice on how to look for work on social media. Before that, they even offered him a job for 100 euros a month, but shortly after, thanks to this platform and his blog, he has managed to position himself as an instructor on-line, He has been signed by major international learning platforms and has already taught web development to more than 210,000 students. The publicist Chema Díaz was not helped by LinkedIn in his professional development, but Spotify did. He decided to play the creativity card and created a playlist in which carefully chosen song titles summarized his career path. “The list that is not listened to, is read ”, titled it. It was a trend on Twitter and, since then, he has not lacked good offers as a creative in leading companies.

Pedro Rojas, social media manager, assures that not once, but several times, he found work through Twitter. He posted tweets tagging agencies that interested him and ended up being hired by some of them. Today, Rojas is a speaker and creator of SMMDay (Social Media Marketing Day), an event in marketing digital in Spain.

It is precisely in this sector where we find more examples of people who succeeded thanks to the networks. The inspiring story of the Brazilian Claudio Inacio He shows it: seeing his dream of becoming a footballer truncated, he came to Spain to work in a hardware store. When it closed as a result of the 2008 crisis, he started a blog that made Coca-Cola notice him. It ended up becoming community manager Of the brand.

All of them are examples of creative people who decided to go one step further. But it is undeniable that each success story overshadows thousands of attempts and the competition is fierce. Meanwhile, on the margins of these successes, micro-jobs proliferate, those that, through small paid tasks, create working relationships that do not last more than a few hours or days. Spain already has the highest European rate of these workers on digital platforms: 2.6% of the workforce uses micro-jobs as their main source of income, while for 18% they are a complementary method to earn money, according to a report of Ministry of Economic Affairs.

What do they do? Walk pets, fill out surveys or, above all, deliver food at home. The phenomenon rider has placed platforms such as Deliveroo or Glovo in the spotlight. Only a few months ago, the Supreme Court ruled for the first time in history on the matter, categorizing these drivers as “false self-employed”, another of the figures with which often millennials and centennials coexist in our days.

Although these platforms argue that they provide the worker with total flexibility and freedom, it is an invisible reality that, in the long run, is fostering the lack of job stability, precariousness, even exploitation. At least considering the remuneration received by these workers (the vast majority, by the way, with a high level of education): according to the ILO, they are earning in Europe 3 dollars (€ 2.49) on average per hour, below our minimum interprofessional wage. With forecasts of 50% in self-employment by 2030, this upward trend, one of the consequences of economic liberalization, seems to be dragging us towards the beginning of the end of the permanent contract.

And until then? More resumes

Create a channel podcasts or YouTube or periodically feeding a successful blog is an increasingly common way to stand out today. And the curriculum is not a thing of the past, according to several employment companies, but it is adapted with more original solutions such as the labor history in comic format, infographics or the popular video resume . Language is still a limitation in Spain: for Henar Ramírez, Talent Development at Atrevia, “it is still a pending issue that often makes us rule out good candidates.” In his experience, only 4 out of 10 interviewees offer a high level of English.

In any case, not all the transformation that is needed seems to be in the hands of job seekers. Those looking for employees also have pending changes: the consulting firm Belén Aranda recognizes that “we demand that people reinvent themselves, but the operation of the selection processes remains static” and predicts that there will be a great evolution in a period of 10 years. “The sector is being renewed,” he says. Our children may have different ways of looking for a job, but there is also hope that companies will find more humane ways of looking for them.

