A shock wave. At the end of January, an unemployed engineer shot dead a Pôle Emploi advisor as well as two of her former human resources directors in Haut-Rhin and Ardèche. One of them was cited in 2018 by the hashtag #BalanceTonDrh on social networks. The drama has stunned far beyond the profession. ” It was awful. There was confusion between the individual and the function ”, estimates Audrey Richard, president of the National Association of HRDs (ANDRH), which brings together 5,000 people.

Sanitary procrastination

In this period of increasing precariousness linked to the pandemic, coupled with bleak prospects on the employment front for 2021, these jobs with a negative image should once again find themselves at the forefront of social destruction. On February 11, the ANDRH presented a barometer of the priorities for the coming months. According to this study, carried out among 404 HR decision-makers, 78% of respondents would not consider setting up a voluntary departure plan. If so, this would be done via a reduction of less than 10% of the workforce as part of a social plan (in 45% of cases). “It’s a photograph at time T, shade Audrey Richard . There are no respondents in the entertainment, hotel and restaurant sectors. These are often small structures where there is no HRD. As we are still under the State aid mechanisms, we do not know what will happen tomorrow. HRDs also have other tools at their disposal, such as collective performance agreements or contractual terminations. ectives. “

Nothing reassuring therefore on the front of staff reductions and on maintaining the achievements of employees. François Geuze, human resources consultant, wonders: “How many social plans will there be? In my opinion, this poll shows a little too much optimism… ” With the introduction of partial unemployment, barrier measures and teleworking, the 60,000 HR staff in the country suffered an overload of activity, further accentuated by the government’s health procrastination. Even if he does not consider himself directly impacted, Thomas (1), human resources manager (RRH) in collective catering, has seen the tasks accumulate: “A colleague left just before the pandemic. I found myself managing the CSE meetings, the health protocol, etc. Employees also started asking the support service more questions. They have been affected much more than me by the Covid. “ With the 850 people in its area, it plays the proximity card: “So far, I have never found myself in the situation of firing employees for bogus reasons. We would not have the means to pay the industrial tribunal behind. With the crisis, we have not yet been told about a social plan, but the fear is very present among the staff. If we have to get there, it will not be with pleasure. “

“They are not between the hammer and the anvil, they are the hammer”

This bad image dragged by the profession does not date from yesterday. In his book HRD, the grinding machine, released in 2018, Didier Bille recounted how he had dismissed without qualms more than 1,000 people in his twenty-five-year career. Beyond this paroxysmal example, the economic crisis, highly anxiety-provoking for employees, should not restore their image. As François Geuze reminds us: “HRDs are not between a rock and a hard place, they are the hammer, that is to say within management. HRD bashing is not new, it is distilled in the business, the media or television series, in which he still has the role of the bastard. It is all the easier since the function is based on a form of balance to be found between the social and the economic.e, the individual and the collective. We denounce the messenger, not the message he carries. “

Sometimes perceived as birds of bad omen, HRDs emphasize that their task also consists of recruiting, detecting the potential of people, and setting up training: “But employees tend to see it less and managers, to appropriate some of these functions, specifies François Geuze. We should work better on the sharing of responsibilities. Not to mention that interprofessional negotiation has been emptied of its substance in favor of that in business, which only displaces conflicts within. “

“It makes me drunk having to embody decisions that I do not take”

Both key players in social dialogue and responsible for applying the regressive reforms of the Labor Code, these experts in the wide gap sit less and less on the executive committees of large companies. “We asked the HRDs if the management took their opinion into account when making decisions, in three quarters of the cases, the answer was no. This is also why there is discomfort ”, observes Jean-Luc Molins, national secretary of the Ugict-CGT (general union of engineers, managers and technicians). Head of human resources in a multinational, Joseph manages the positive aspects of the function, namely career development, the training plan and legal monitoring. But he sees the same limits: “We do not have the right to think about the organization of work. In compulsory annual negotiations, increases were set at 1% of the wage bill. There is never a collective increase, only individual increases. The envelope is not sufficient while the group is making crazy profits. But you have no choice, you have to explain this to the hierarchies in between diaries. “

If he does not recognize himself in this role of dismissal machine, clear cuts not being the order of the day in his company, Joseph decided to see if the grass was greener elsewhere. The Covid has reinforced its desire to convert to the social. “This position gave me confidence in my abilities. But in a period of confinement, I only had this work left against my principles. It makes you think. In March, when hiring had to be pushed back to June, I called people who sometimes found themselves without income for three months. I get drunk having to embody decisions that I don’t make. The dir ector will win 8,000 euros. You at 2,500 euros gross, you have to take care of the dirty work. What allowed me to hold on was to have a certain level of detachment. “

A profession transformed by digital technology

Considered as a cost, the funding allocated to human resources tends to be reduced to the minimum. Recruited in an SME of 330 people twelve years ago, Robert created the HR function. “The company was to be bought back through an LBO (Leveraged buy-out, a repurchase operation where dividends are used to repay the debt – Editor’s note). For the bride to be beautiful, human resources were needed. The closer the HRD is to the administrative and financial management, the more its objectives prevail. ” Reconverted for two years in mediation, he only became aware of his weariness later. “At 55, we have less desire to be imposed on things. We need to do a lot more reporting of our activity. The focus is on results. “

While the face of the profession has already changed with digital technology, automating certain tasks, for Jean-Luc Molins, we must get out of short-term logic. “With the health crisis, we first abolished fixed-term contracts, temporary contracts, because it is easier legally. If we anticipated enough the evolution of professions, which is supposed to be the role of HR, we could place employees in training to meet the needs. There are solutions, but companies need to be willing to put them in place. “