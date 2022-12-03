Both in Mexico and throughout Latin America there are people who dedicate themselves to working window cleanerdespite being a loyal job, they are judged by many, although a content creator tried to give money to a man in said trade, he almost between tears and pleas, he refused the money for a painful reason.

Being a window cleaner or windshield cleaner is hard work, since they stay outdoors in the sun’s rays, sometimes they ask for money on the streets, and at traffic lights, by offering to clean the windows of offices or houses impeccably.

Therefore, the TikTok user shared a video on his account (@martinez4ks) in which he interviewed a glass cleaner, hearing the reason why he did not want the money he was offered, the case went viral.

At the beginning of the clip, the influencer Martinez asked the man who was sitting on the sidewalk, “What do you prefer, a thousand pesos or everything you can grab from the Oxxo in 30 seconds?”

During the recording, the glass cleaning worker asked him for a favor instead, for which he began to comment“right now I went up to a lady, wanting to wash her car, I know how to earn money… several men got out and began to throw things at me.”

The interviewee highlighted that he has been working for more than a year, but something similar had never happened to him, so he told the content creator that he needed the tools to continue working.

Throughout the filming, Martínez offered to take him to a supermarket to buy him all the materials he will need to continue workingbetween soap, sponge and bucket.

Finally, by delivering all the purchases to you, placed bills of $500 pesosfor which the man who works as a window cleaner looked very moved by the scene.

But he was not the only one who had mixed feelings, because the Internet users were also afflicted, in response to this they pointed out, “a super honest person, I don’t know her, but the fact of not accepting the money and asking for her things to work speaks well of her” .