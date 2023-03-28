Monterrey.- A content creator left Internet users with chinita skin, by going to the old furniture store ‘Malinche’, built in 1910, closed its doors in 1997 due to a labor strike, therefore, being abandonedfound creepy objects.

When touring the construction where popular furniture was manufactured in Mexico, he recorded a series of shots, where he showed strange phrases and mysterious objects, which presumably belonged to the former workers.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@elmanureds’, shared the series of videos that went viral, as they showed every corner that was demolished, between offices, the second floor in ruins, even documents thrown from the factory .

One of the things that called the young man the most was that: “There were many medicines thrown along with a lot of garbage, we found a room and a telephone from 1997.”

Thus they continued the paranormal scene, because when they put the lamp on, they found a strange phrase written on the wall, which said, “hurry slowly.”

In the same way, the content creator said he was surprised by a wall since he did not understand its state, there was even a key ring that surprised Internet users, because it seemed that there was the image of a baby.

Finally, the tiktoker reported that the site located in Nuevo León, Monterrey, Mexico was part of the story since: “This building is protected by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) as patrimony of the last century”.