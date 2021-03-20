He dropped out of medicine when he was in his fourth year and settled in Madrid at the age of 21, pursuing a dream: he wanted to be an actor. I’ve never regretted it. Leaving medicine was my great contribution to public health », laughs this «’madrileiro’» of adoption. Nancho Novo (La Coruña, 1958) the play went well. The interpreter will premiere next Friday ‘Besos al aire’, a Mediaset romantic comedy that intersects eight stories in a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic and that will be released on Star, the adult Disney + channel.

Monday



7.00 hours. I have two children, a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old, so I get up a lot early. Between my girl and I we pick up the little ones, we give them breakfast and we dress them. I don’t eat breakfast. I like coffee, but for after eating.

10.00 hours. It is time for me and to work on my things. I go into my room and if I’m involved in a shoot or play, I start to study the character. In the case of ‘Besos al aire’, I thought that we were going to do this series in the past, that it would be something that people would see with nostalgia, like listening to a song by Nino Bravo, and no. The series premieres when the bug is still around. If I don’t have anything to study at that time, I try to write, which I really like, or compose songs.

1.30 p.m. Normally, I take care of preparing the food because my girl works out. I am very kitchens, mogollón. I usually make very homemade and traditional dishes, I don’t do strange or elaborate things, but it is true that I invent many things. I make stews, legume stews, the potato omelette makes me shit, I make some meatballs that are very tasty. I handle very well with fish: baked fish, salted, on the back, in sauce with squid and prawns, in green sauce … Lamb shoulders. I’ve even invented sauces.

16.00 hours. I usually pick up the kids at school and we already dedicate the afternoon to them. We do activities and games that develop their intellect and creativity or we go out with the bike. I also try to get them to practice the piano, I think they have talent.

19.00 hours. Time to bathe the kids. We take turns between me and my girl throughout the week. Then I make dinner. For a while we saw all the Tintin comics there and now we alternate Willy Fog with ‘Pasapalabra’. After a story and sleep.

Tuesday



13.00 hours. I am in love with the radio and it is what I usually wear to inform myself of what happens during the day. I turn it on and start cooking or doing things around the house. Before, during breakfast, we used to put the 24 hours but we decided that with the boys it was better to take it off. Anyway, sometimes I get so distracted that I don’t know what’s going on. It happened to me when Ayuso called elections.

21.00 hours. I was tired of series and look how my girl encouraged me. We tried to see ‘Breaking Bad’, but I already gave up in the second season. However, lately we have seen several that have hooked me. One of them is ‘The Man in the High Castle’. We also loved ‘The Crown’ and look at me saying: “Bah, the story of Isabel II, what a pain in the ass.” Well, it seemed like an incredible series, very well told. And now we are super hooked on ‘This is Us’.

Wednesday



12.00 hours. My last tweet was in April 2020. I have never liked social media. I have Instagram too but I hardly use it. My colleagues from ‘Dirty Wheat’, the play that I am representing now, they put a lot of cane in me so that I can give it a ball. Twitter makes me very pissed off because people under such anonymity say stupid. Although I know that many times when it comes to casting if you have 20,000 followers it will weigh more than if you have 2,000, like me.

20.00 hours. If I have representation, it is usually from 8:00 p.m. The confinement was an ax blow. Suddenly everything we had been working on, when everything was greased, had to be cut. It was terrible. And now, to resume it in these circumstances, with functions with 50% capacity at most, it is not the same. With the masks, the laughs are more dead. All this makes the enjoyment of the theater not complete. It’s like making love with a condom.

Thursday



00.00 hours. I usually go to bed with the earpiece to my ear. I like to listen to sports. I went to bed with ‘hour 25’, with José María García, I put the transistor under my pillow. I remember a program on National Radio, ‘With closed eyes’. Rafael Taibo told tales of terror. It was wonderful.

16.00 hours. I rehearse with my group ‘Los Punigados Sin Dessert’. Now I’m scared to go to the venue so we rehearse at the bass player’s house. I move away from them a bit and open the window and the door so there is power. We can’t play the guy, we already have an age. We rehearse for three hours. We fight a lot, like in all rock & roll bands, but we love each other too.

Friday



16.00 hours. On Friday afternoons the children do not have activities and I usually stay with them because my girl has a lot of work. We usually paint, draw, we also go out to the garden to play ball. We have a very patterned life. I have been a very late father, but if I had been a father at the age of thirty, I would have been a very bad father, because I was a very gulf at that time, very late-night, consumed many things, was a hummingbird, and I don’t think parenthood would have changed me. Even now my children didn’t even speak to me. I have been a father when I have left that party and night life. Eleven years ago the dog took me out of that life and for me it was a lifeline.

19.00 hours. At 62 years old, I get along well, although sometimes I miss not having more energy. Although I know that if my son ever wins a Nobel Prize, I will not see him. Hopefully I will see him finish the race and that does make me feel uneasy.