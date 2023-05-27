The duels between Sevilla and Real Madrid are usually synonymous with fast-paced football, bitter rivalry and many goals. However, the clash that both teams will play this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán acquires a low profile as it comes wrapped between the dream that the locals harbor of lifting their seventh Europa League in Budapest and the monumental noise that has accompanied the visitors since they The racist shouts that Vinicius heard last Sunday at the Mestalla established what must be a turning point in football and in Spanish society.

The Brazilian, who Carlo Ancelotti left in the capital of the kingdom due to discomfort in his left knee that already caused him to miss the week-to-week match against Rayo Vallecano, will check from a distance if the calls for concord and respect issued from various instances serve to reduce the tension and they provide a stake in which there is no speaker other than the ball.

«We only look at sports, who can come from them and how to compete with them. You have to take it as a normal game, you only talk about other things. You have to try to win to continue climbing positions in the table. We seek to compete and that nothing unusual happens during the game in terms of expulsion or injury. We are playing against a great team, who will also want to finish second”, stressed José Luis Mendilibar in the preview who must make a fine-tuning between the convenience of regulating efforts for the final next Wednesday against Roma and the need to maintain the tone competitive of a squad that, in case of not qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League by lifting the trophy in the second continental competition, could still access a Conference League whose Spanish place is very close.

The Zaldibar coach did not hide the incidence that the great event that the entire Nervionense parish awaits as water in May has in the match against Real Madrid, but he alerted his footballers of the repercussions that a drop in tension could cause them thinking about their pulse with the ‘giallorossi’. «Normally we always think about the day, but having a final we also think about it and which player can come in handy to play for a while and who can’t. But as I say, things can happen that upset your plans. In the end, if I see that they don’t compete against Madrid, they still don’t start against Roma. You have to compete, no one tells you that by playing at two kilometers per hour you are going to get injured. When you don’t play to the fullest is when injuries can arrive, “reasoned a coach who does not want to” play dumb “in front of the Chamartín block.

Mendilibar left Navas and Gueye out of the squad, who were suspended, as well as Fernando, whom he pampers because he is a fundamental pillar to launch Sevilla’s new assault on their favorite competition. The Basque coach recovers, on the other hand, Marcao, Jordán and Nianzou, although only the Frenchman has real options to play. The Brazilian center-back and the Catalan midfielder, as their coach acknowledged, will make a difference in a fight for which many rotations are expected with respect to the eleven that drew on Wednesday with Elche.

Opportunity for Álvaro



He will also thoroughly shake the Ancelotti tree, although for reasons very different from those of Mendilibar. The Italian has lost Carvajal, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, and Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema and Mariano, the latter for medical reasons. Lucas Vázquez is emerging as a substitute for the Leganés defender on the right side, but the absence of four of the six pure attackers that the Reggiolo man has on his roster turns Real Madrid’s vanguard against Sevilla into a real puzzle.

Rodrygo has a permanent position, but the ‘robbery’ of Raúl by youth squad Álvaro on the same day that Castilla will play a key match against Algeciras leads one to think that the man from Osasco will act as a left winger, leaving the international with the lower categories of Uruguay as a spearhead. Valverde would complete a trident in which, once again, there seems to be no room for Hazard. “What Hazard needs to do I will discuss with him, not here,” said an Ancelotti the day before who continues to show the Belgian the exit door.

-Probable alignments:



Seville: Dmitrovic, Montiel, Badé, Rekik, Acuña, Lamela, Gudelj, Rakitic, Suso, Rafa Mir and Papu Gómez.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouaméni, Ceballos, Kroos, Valverde, Álvaro and Rodrygo.

Referee: Soto Grado (Riojano Committee).

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

TV: Dazn.