episode 8 of Chainsaw Man It’s here, and as promised the preview was full of action and surprises. This moment is key because history will begin to take a much more precise and bloody course, now we know that there are no limits.. In this we saw Himeno like never before, and we were introduced to a Makima full of secrets.

Good, We already saw the chapter number 8 of Chainsaw Manso if you haven’t seen it and don’t want to know how much is going on, come back later, because it is very intense, cry a little alone before coming back here. He cries a lot, in honor of the desire that permeates the chapter.

From here goes the spoiler.

The episode begins by showing Himeno in a painful way. —yes, also in a very sensual way with a hint of melancholy, mostly because of the range of colors and the absence of light. Himeno and Denji are in the room after their tremendous drunkenness the night before.

The next day, Denji learns of Himeno’s deep feelings for Aki. and she realizes his feelings for Makima, so they share a special bond of romantic longing and promise to help each other in their goals.

Later, we will see a scene in which the action begins. Makima will be ambushed and killed, without error or not? And the Special team will also be ambushed and put in bigger trouble—more dire than Eternity Devil’s previous situation.

kAtana Man will make his grand appearance with his allies. The most important one is the girl who has a contract with Snake Devil. Together they will crush the team, leaving everyone without the slightest chance. Nevertheless, In a desperate attempt to save Aki’s life, Himeno will allow her entire body to be charged by Ghost Devil, this is how she will disappear while Snake Devil defeats Ghost Devil anyway.

The panorama is not the best. With Himeno dead and the pain that the whole scene deals with, it is clear that what follows in the story will be no less bittersweet.

Social networks react to the death of Himeno in Chainsaw Man

In a blink of an eye, everyone started crying for Himeno and making him notice on social mediawhich you should run away from if you don’t want major spoilers.

episode 8 of Chainsaw Man, itself was quite tragic, as it allowed us to see Himeno as a girl in love, instead of just a demon slayer. In the end, with all her skill and firmness, Himeno quickly died, leaving a shocking speech that sums up what the story will be.

Below we show the most interesting reactions in this regard:

You are right, it is dangerous to love someone Chainsaw Manif you have not read the manga, we recommend from now on, that you do not become attached to ANY of the characters.

On the other hand, it is true that this episode 8 reveals the essence of Chainsaw Man:

Himeno’s sacrifice to save Aki, was what ended up establishing Himeno as one of my favorite characters. The way Aki expresses himself about retaining his humanity and still being able to mourn his fallen comrades is beautiful. (1/3)#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/jcCut7Cr55 —Fex (@Fex_x_) November 29, 2022

There will be secrets, sensuality, blood and the memories of a lost humanity with the possibility of reconstruction throughout history.

The event is so tragic that on social networks they crown her as queen of Chainsaw Manthough some consider that his sacrifice was in vain, since he failed to finish off Katana Man. That remains to be seen though, like anything in life, sometimes it just takes a while for something else to happen.

Some more recognized the prowess of Studio MAPPA because thanks to this, an emblematic image of Himeno is transmitted.

Well, yes, chapter 8 of Chainsaw Man It was really tragic, however, there is still a long way to go, we just have to prepare ourselves.

