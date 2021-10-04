October has begun – and with it it will be uncomfortable: At the start of the new week it is raining a lot. After many sunny periods in September, the sun rarely shows up this week.

Fulda / Offenbach – After many sunny days in September, the rain now follows. The weather in the region Fulda* becomes “inconsistent”, as Lars Kirchhübel from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach emphasizes more than once in an interview with fuldaerzeitung.de. Especially up to and including Wednesday it rains frequently and the sun cannot be seen, according to the meteorologist, who adds: “There will always be rain showers and only a few dry phases.”

The meteorologist also looked back at fuldaerzeitung.de * on the weather in September.

With a view to the second half of the week, i.e. the days from Thursday, the meteorologist is hoping that the weather will calm down and that there will be less precipitation. However, it is difficult to predict whether and how much sun there will be. That also depends on the fog. Kirchhübel therefore speaks of a “lottery” between fog and high pressure area: “The sun only has a chance when the fog clears,” says the meteorologist. It could therefore also be “gray on gray”. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA