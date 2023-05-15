The democracy that we enjoy today is the daughter of the Transition, a controversial period with as many lights as shadows. And the writer and politician Fernando Benzo (Madrid, 1965) dives into his darkest side in his ninth novel ‘Los perseguidos’ (Planeta) which gave him the Azorín 2023 award. It is a ‘thriller’ with a historical residue that runs between quinquis and ‘modernuquis’, between syringes loaded with heroin and death, lines of coke in full Movida and corrupt policemen floating in the sewers of the State.

Benzo goes back to some effervescent, fun and hyper-creative years in which Spain shook off Franco’s grayness to assault modernity. Years in which the Movida coincided with the Transition, a time of chiaroscuro in which the future was built from consensus. But both periods had that dark side that is hardly talked about, with drugs, rampant crime and a lot of activity in the sewers of the State.

“They were very dark times in some areas,” warns Benzo, former Secretary of State for Culture and General Director of Sports in the Community of Madrid. In his ambitious novel, more than six hundred pages long, he makes navigator thugs coexist with posh, logs and pens. They inhabit a Spain that appears cheerful and carefree, but in which heroin wreaks havoc in the neighborhoods and cocaine in the chic ‘baretos’ of the moderns, with AIDS taking lives in all areas. “These are years in which mafias and international crime take over certain activities in Spain,” says the author, for whom “what is politically correct is killing us.”

«It is an exciting story of loyalties and betrayals, of friendship, of hope, a reflection on the passage of time and dreams, a great social fresco, the chronicle of a time and a country that are ours and its darkest side. », sums up the author of ‘The persecuted’. Full of thieves, murderers, traffickers, politicians and corrupt police “it is not a novel of heroes, but of villains.”

Narrated in two stages, we see the evolution of some criminal puppies and trace a journalistic investigation into the sewers of the State. Benzo mixes reality, fiction and “unapologetic” narrative techniques. He uses elements of the French ‘polar’, of the American novel and film noir, and of the Spanish ‘thriller’ “that has lost its complexes”. “The black and police narrative has a great quality in Spain,” he congratulates himself. “Readers know that they should not seek adventure in New York, because in Madrid, Pamplona or Vitoria, there are magnificent stories,” he congratulates himself.

In ‘The Persecuted’ there are thus references to tough guys from the classics of the genre such as Raymond Chandler, Dashiell Hammet or James Ellroy or the relentless rhythm of Don Winslow. Closer are elements typical of the novels of Vázquez Montalbán or Juan Marsé. But it also evokes the quinqui cinema that filled theaters in Spain in the 70s and 80s, with films like ‘Quick, quick’ by Carlos Saura, or ‘Navajeros’ by Eloy de la Iglesia.

Not surprisingly, the fast-paced story begins like one of these movies, with three teenagers chased by the police fleeing in a stolen car after committing a robbery. A fifteen-year-old drives at full speed and the cassette plays Los Chichos. The chase ends with the death of the driver and leader of the gang, Chungo. Dardo, the brain of the group, and Peyo, the co-stars of the novel, survive.

eastern mob



Three decades later, Daniela, a seasoned journalist, questions the Minister of the Interior, Luis Cáceres, at a press conference about a murky matter related to the sewers of power. Brave, bold and idealistic, she writes denunciation articles in an influential newspaper. Her investigation into the possible pact between the head of the Interior and a dangerous Serbian mobster, Zoran Lazic, imprisoned to hide an alleged police corruption plot, explodes like a missile in the Ministry of the Interior.

Daniela tries to uncover something that could ruin that purpose, and the minister commissions her press officer, Ignacio Montes, to make her a tempting offer: not to write about the Lazic affair and to do so, in exchange, for a case no less attractive for which they will provide all the necessary information. The story of a certain Gabriel Melgar, nicknamed Dardo, the dangerous and elusive Spanish criminal, nothing known to the public, leader of a gang from the Madrid neighborhood of San Blas who has been avoiding the police and justice for thirty years.

Benzo is the author of the novels ‘We were never heroes’ (2020) and ‘The travelers of the Milky Way’ (2021). His literary career began at the age of twenty-three, when he received the Castilla-La Mancha Award for his first work, ‘Los años feliz’. He later won awards such as the Max Aub International Short Story Award or the Kutxa Ciudad de Irún for novels. He is the author of the collection of stories ‘Ten Sad Tales’ and titles such as ‘Mary Lou and the Comfortable Life’, ‘After the Rain’ and ‘The Ashes of Innocence’.