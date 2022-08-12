Home page politics

As soon as Christian Lindner’s tax relief plans are known, criticism of the finance minister’s plans mounts – including from the traffic light coalition.

Berlin – Criticism of the Federal Minister of Finance’s tax relief plans Christian Lindner (FDP) does not break off. Rejection comes from the Verdi union, among others. Its chairman, Frank Werneke, complained that those who have high incomes and are affected by the top tax rate would benefit first and foremost.

“Those who also work hard every day but have a rather low income and are currently suffering most from the price increase would hardly benefit – that’s blatantly unfair,” said Werneke Rheinische Post on Friday (12 August). But there was also plenty of headwind for the FDP leader from politics, both within the government and from the opposition.

While the Verdi chairman calls for a comprehensive tax concept including an increase in the top tax rate and an excess profit tax, said greens-Chairwoman Ricarda Lang that short-term measures are necessary to prevent a wave of poverty in autumn and winter. However, a “fundamental debate about justice” must also be held in the traffic light coalition.

Criticized: Christian Lindner and his tax relief plans.

FDP defends Lindner’s draft tax relief: “Real relief for the broad middle”

FDP leader Lindner presented his plans on Wednesday (August 10). 48 million citizens are to benefit from 2023, with relief of more than ten billion euros. In percentage terms, low earners are therefore relieved much more than top earners – but in absolute numbers it looks different. Politicians from the coalition partners Greens and SPD see a social imbalance. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), however, had described Lindner’s plans as a “good premium” and part of an overall package with further relief.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr also defended his party leader’s plans and called for their support. It is an “important step for more tax justice,” said Dürr German Press Agency (dpa). “The proposed measures are a real relief for the broad middle of our society, which keeps our state and our social security systems running day after day,” said Dürr. “My request to all critics is: to support Christian Lindner’s project.”

Criticism of Christian Lindner’s plans – Greens call for another energy flat rate

In order to relieve people with low incomes, however, the Greens plead for the renewed payment of a energy flat rate instead of the tax reform presented by Finance Minister Christian Lindner. “From our point of view, that would be a much better model that we could repeat again,” said parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge on Friday ZDF– “Morning Magazine”.

Looking at Lindner’s draft, she explained: “However, from our point of view, the focus and the direction are not right here: we must not relieve the top earners the most, but we must relieve those who need it most urgently.” The already Once an energy flat rate has been decided, it is fairer because it works the other way around. The 300 euros would be taxed, so the richest would get the least and the low paid the most because they paid the least taxes.

Among others, Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holotschek (CSU) the tax plans of Lindner. The contributions that the federal government has been making for years for the statutory health insurance for low-income earners and the unemployed would only cover a fraction of the costs incurred for health insurance benefits, Holetschek told the dpa. At least nine billion euros are at stake here every year because the federal government is evading its responsibility for basic security benefits.

Criticism from the left: Christian Lindner’s plans are “pure clientele politics”

In addition to politics, the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) also showed a lack of understanding for the plans of the Federal Minister of Finance. DIW boss Marcel Fratzscher described Christian Lindner’s tax plans in the ARD– “Daily topics” as “very unbalanced”. Much of it would benefit “the 30 percent with the highest incomes,” said Fratzscher. Low-income earners “get virtually none of it.”

That Lindner is trying his plans as a “socially balanced relief package” Selling is “simply a joke,” said the co-chairman of the leftMartin Schirdewan, dem Bavarian radio. This is “pure clientele politics”. (nak/dpa)