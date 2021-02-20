Become the most sulphurous rapper in England, Tyron Frampton, known as slowthai, has just released his second album, “Tyron”. Known for his many escapades and his punk spirit, the young man has become one of the most critical artists of Boris Johnson, of Brexit and of British politics. Portrait.

When the UK television cameras suddenly switch to the wide shot, you know something is happening. This September 19, 2019, the rapper Slowthai must sing live, nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize. He arrives on stage with a Boris Johnson puppet. Well, just the head, decapitated.

The young rapper was then 25 years old and a complicated childhood behind him, in the suburbs of Northampton. His first album Nothing Great About Britain tells of his anger, melted into music that fuses punk and hip-hop. He set off to conquer festivals, in particular the high mass in Glastonbury, he was recruited by the group Gorillaz on a track. The man is able, in an interview, to insult the Prime Minister, or on the verge of fighting with a spectator after harassing the actress Katherine Ryan on stage, during the NME Awards in February 2020. He has since apologized (article in english).

Clearly, slowthai is certainly unstable, but his speech and especially his music are very structured. Last week he released a second album as a new uppercut. In duet with the other star of English hip-hop Skepta, he released a hit, CANCELED.

He also sings nhs, in the form of a tribute to the British health system weakened by successive governments.

In his music and his actions, one constant: no fear of taking a stand. This is also why slowthai is so popular today, despite its escapades.

slowthai, the parallel UK | Yann Bertrand’s report



slowthai, Tyron (Method Records / Interscope). Album available.