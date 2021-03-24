Containing enormity. Silence full of noise. The Parque de la Memoria is more than “a national public institution, located in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, on the banks of the Río de la Plata”, as the official catalog explains. It is the real and symbolic immensity of a place that puts whoever passes it into perspective instantly. Everything is tremendous, but there is still beauty, as long as the memory is kept alive.

The future of memory is built from the present. And that happens in this property, a beautiful and terrible place that is planted with art and nature on the banks of the Río de la Plata. Ideal to spend a sunny day. But right there, where the dictatorship threw many detained-disappeared people on death flights. In the midst of all this, the heart of the matter beats: the Monument to the Victims of State Terrorism.

On an artificial grassy hill there are four long walls with thirty thousand plates of Patagonian porphyry. More than 9,000 are recorded with the names and ages of women, men, boys and girls who are victims of the repressive actions of the State. between 1969 and 1983. It is a work and a static memorial, but in perpetual motion, because every year the data of about 30 people are added, as the legal cases progress and that the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation certifies them. That is the only place on the property from which the river cannot be seen, where there is no horizon other than memory.

The names. The memorial of the Parque de la Memoria continues to incorporate names. Photo Cecilia Profetico

The Park arose as an initiative of several Human Rights organizations and its construction was decided by the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires through a law approved on July 21, 1998. On August 30, 2001, the International Day of the Detainee- Disappeared, it was the opening ceremony. Since then, the place has been tourist walk paradox along with the call not to forget.

In the middle of the river, in the distance, there is a boy with his back to the coast. It is beautiful and strange. It can be seen by those who visit the Memory Park, right at the end of the Memorial, but also passengers taking off by plane from Aeroparque, from above. He’s standing there. It is a silver child walking on water. Something happens. A piece of information is out of place. Restless. It is a sculpture made by the artist Claudia Fontes, which replicates the life-size figure of Pablo Míguez, kidnapped and disappeared at the age of 14, in 1977, and thrown into his watery grave in a flight of death.

In the reviews of the Memory Park in Google you can read: “I went with my girlfriend to rest with fresh air”, “Excellent to have a good time outdoors”.

In the first reviews, when searching the Memory Park in Google, you can read things like “very nice, very careful, there are no places to camp or rest”, “I went with my girlfriend to rest with fresh air”, “excellent have a good time outdoors ”. But that does not care to Nora Hochbaum, who has been the General Director since 2008. She trusts what is in front, which is the physical experience that happens when the memorial is passed or the sculptures are seen, a situation that, no matter how beautiful it may seem, leaves without air, shake.

“The weekend public, which is the one that comes with the ice cream maker, the ball, I will rest it, even if I don’t know anything, can’t not see. Who entered the Memory Park Without knowing where I was going, it doesn’t come out the same. I am convinced of that. If they want to go to the bathroom, to the anteroom or even to find a shady place to spread their picnic tablecloth, they have to go through the Monument. It is designed for that, there is no way not to see it. There is no way not to wonder who those names are, then something happens, ”says Hochbaum.

– Is it enough just to trust the environment?

-Maybe 20 years ago I said no, but today, with experience, I say yes. All we do is take certain precautions, notify. For example, if someone puts the deck chair in front of the Monument, we approach and explain why it cannot be done right there, and then the dialogue begins, which is the important thing.

The children. Reconstruction of the portrait of Pablo Miguez is one of the most impressive works of the Parque de la Memoria. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

-Is that dialogue easy or difficult?

-It is very careful on our part and we always receive respect, really. Although it is not easy to say “no”. I will never forget this great anecdote, it will have been six years ago. It was summer. I came and there was one of these gymnasts who do training, all locked and muscular. I was training on the path of Monument. In sunga. The truth is, I didn’t know what to do. It produced something that made me think a lot. Am I going to say no to him? I was jogging. So I decided to quit. Because it seems to me that it is good that in this space there is the least amount of “no”. These people, whose names are on the MonumentThey received too many “no’s”: no to membership, no to study, not to be happy, not to be in solidarity, not to go through life with their dreams. So here there must be few “no”.

There are also those who do know where they are going. Before the pandemic, there were scheduled visits with schools during the week. It is the place that a large number of relatives of the disappeared choose to throw away the ashes of their dead, or to go visit them, as if the memorial were their tomb or, better, the meeting place for a talk. “Many people who do not want or cannot go to the march March 24thThat day he usually comes here to pay his homage ”, says Hochbaum.

Identity

This Wednesday, 45 years since the coup, and it is the second anniversary during the pandemic, the doors will be open. In addition to joining the initiative We plant Memory, a campaign to plant 30 thousand trees throughout the country for the 30 thousand disappeared detainees and for the future, the exhibition will be open Identity in the PAyS Room, organized in conjunction with the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

It is a project in which artists such as Carlos Alonso, León Ferrari, Carlos Gorriarena, Luis Felipe Noé, Marcia Schvartz and Juan Carlos Romero, curated by Hochbaum. It is simple and forceful: photos of couples of disappeared detainees with a mirror in the middle. “This sample we did it in 1998 at the Recoleta Cultural Center, and at that time the idea was that the grandchildren, who would then be 18 years old, could see each other in the resemblance to his missing parents, with the aim of helping to find them ”, he explains.

Look for yourself. The faces of the missing parents and a mirror, so that the children are found by the resemblance. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Now, those grandchildren – the recovered ones and those who are still looking for the Grandmothers – are already adults, older than their fathers and mothers became. “What has happened to us in this edition of Identidad is that many come with their children, and it is those new children and adolescents who are similar to their missing grandparents and grandmothers. We pass on to the next generation. We continue to speak to the youth ”, says the curator and cultural manager.

“There is a large part of society that you no longer have to tell what happened, because you know. We have to work, and the Park especially aims to reach that other part of the citizenry, the one who doesn’t know. Especially with young people. It is important that it is not far away what happened to my generation, because it has echoes in today, and it affects them too. Even 45 years have passed, ”says Hochbaum.

“The great challenge of this space is put a lot of emphasis on young people through current expressions, such as contemporary art, podcasts, new technologies, and focusing on new conflicts and rights, such as gender, feminism, institutional violence, sexual abuse. We dialogue from those places with projects, workshops, exhibitions, to later understand that this is also remembering ”, he says.

-What is the future of memory?

-The future of memory is education. I have a 29 year old daughter and I see her fighting for the things she believes in. I firmly believe that these young colleagues with whom I work here, as well as the kids who come to school and even those who casually stroll through the Park They are the ones who will continue to remember, to do. I trust a lot in the new generations. I don’t know when we’ll finish changing the world. Maybe they are my grandchildren’s children, or their grandchildren, but I come to this place and hope awakens.

