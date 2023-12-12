The emblematic Statue of Liberty is geographically located in the territory of New Jersey, but belongs to the state of New York. This peculiarity is explained by its location on Liberty Island, under the administration of the United States National Park Service.

This national symbol, a gift from France to the United States in 1886 on the occasion of the centennial of the Declaration of Independence, stands at the Statue of Liberty National Monument, Ellis Island and Liberty Island, declared a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO. The curious thing about this situation lies in the geographical location of Liberty Island.located about 1.6 kilometers south of the New Jersey coast, at the mouth of the Hudson River, and more than 3 kilometers southwest of New York.

Although Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, created in 1976 to commemorate the United States bicentennial, offers a commanding view of the statue, its custody falls to the neighboring state of New York, a fact that highlights the administrative complexity and territorial of this historical monument.

The Statue of Liberty, a national symbol of the United States

The conception and design of the Statue of Liberty dates back to 1865, when the French intellectual Edouard de Laboulaye proposed the idea. The sculptor Auguste Bartholdi supported the project, choosing Bedloe's Island (present-day Liberty Island) as its location in 1871. Construction began in France in 1876, and the statue was assembled in Paris between 1881 and 1884.. Subsequently, she was disassembled, shipped to the United States and reassembled on her pedestal in 1886.

The official dedication of the Statue of Liberty took place on October 28, 1886, with around one million New Yorkers present, despite the wet and cloudy weather. Since then, the statue has been an unwavering symbol of freedom and democracy, attracting millions of visitors each year.

The state ownership of the Statue of Liberty may be a matter of debate, but its significance transcends geographic boundaries. This monument not only unites New York and New Jersey in a peculiar administrative relationshipbut also unites all Americans under the banner of the freedom it represents.