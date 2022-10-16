In addition to Chiesa-Vlahovic, here are the other Corvino “deals”. But not only that, also flops and players still in the squad

Tomorrow at Via del Mare will be the amarcord challenge for Pantaleo Corvino, who in Florence has experienced two different and not comparable cycles. The Nation takes stock of the players who “survived” the change of ownership still in the squad – 9 to be precise – and those who have left the purple colors in recent years. The veterans are from the first team Biraghi, Terracciano, Milenkovic, Terzic, Castrovilli, Bianco, Zurkowski, Saponara and the pink outside Benassi, plus the young and promising Sene and Krastev who orbit around the Primavera.

On the other hand, there are many players that the new owner has decided to let go of in recent years. The goalkeepers Lafont (sold to Nantes for 8 million) e Dragowski (in La Spezia for 2 million with 50% on future resale). In defense they were sold Pezzella at Betis Sevilla (3.5 million), Vitor Hugo al Palmeiras (5 million), Snipers to Verona (3 million), Hancko to Sparta Prague (2.5 million), Laurini to Parma (500,000 euros) and the young man Hristov (they estimate 1 million to free Italian and his staff from La Spezia). In the median we find the “capital gain” Veretout (17 million from Rome) e Dabo (500,000 euros and the young Gentile from Benevento), while in attack Simeone (sold to Cagliari for 16 million), but above all Church And Vlahovic to Juventus who have enriched the purple coffers with over 120 million. See also Grand Slam in Tel Aviv, Italy starts well: Milani silver, bronze for Giuffrida

