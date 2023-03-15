All the groups of nations involved in the World Baseball Classic are already in action. Cuba, after a bad start, is considered the “miracle” of group A, while Japan, one of the favourites, was the first to qualify for the round of 16. Venezuela hits the table and also establishes itself as a favorite.

The party for baseball lovers continues. The World Classic advances and by March 14 all the groups are already in action.

As mentioned in the opening of this series, “the ball is round and comes in a square box,” a kind of axiom popular among baseball lovers as an analogy for a surprise or a miracle. And this was the one that starred Cuba by finishing first in their group after two defeats and two wins.

The surprise also starred Venezuela, considered one of the favorites today, in the first week of the game by convincingly beating the Dominican Republic, “a team of pure monsters (stars)”, as Luis Méndez, one of the sports specialists of France 24 in Spanish, described it.

Mexicoafter suffering a stride by the Colombians, recovered by beating United Statess with a bookmark for oblivion, while Britain banged on the table Colombia.

Heading to Miami

Groups based in Asia have already defined who their four best exponents are. Cuba and Italy for group A and Japan and Australia for group B.

In this same order, the knockout round matches with a view to the semifinal are defined. The head of the group faces the second of the other. In this sense, the duels would be defined as follows: Cuba would face Australia and Japan would face Italy.

The Cubans’ spark of humor did not miss this opportunity. After two consecutive defeats and the miraculous rebirth thanks to the mathematics and the results of their opponents, the Caribbean will face an Australia that, although it has been a ‘hard bone’ in its last matches against Cuba, already knows the defeat against the antilleans.

The Japanese star Sohei Ohtani is the player who presents all the ballots to pitch in the game that passes to the semifinals, so the Cubans are happy not to face one of the best players today.

The truth is that the ‘team asere’*, as many call the Caribbean team, has taken discreet steps, but that have resulted in a possible ticket to Miami.

The four Asian-based nations are already training at the Tokyo Dome stadium.

American groups

Groups C and D, with action in Arizona and Florida respectively, have silenced those who have always dared to predict a result in the baseball field. Group C has the United States as the leader with two wins and one loss, while Canada, Colombia and Mexico follow suit, all with the potential to advance.

The Venezuelan team is the most solid among the ten teams that play in the United States. In Miami, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. © AP – Marta Lavandier

In D, many prefer to wait until the end to comment on it. This is considered the most difficult group and any prognosis can be destroyed by the quality of Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Of the ten teams that see action in Arizona and Miami, Venezuela is the only one that is known in the round of 16, showing undefeated so far with three smiles in the account.