The social networks were filled with messages after learning of the death of the soccer star, Pelé. Athletes of all nationalities and various personalities from around the world said goodbye to the Brazilian 10, who marked the history of world football.

Inspiration, example, role model. All this and much more was Pelé for the world of football and outside of it. This was made known by thousands of messages from personalities around the planet after the confirmation of the death of the “king of soccer” at 82 years of age.

The goodbye came from many of the players who rule the world of football today. The Argentine star, Lionel Messi, published a short tribute in honor of Pelé on his Twitter account. “Rest in peace”, marks a message that was accompanied by several photos of the two soccer idols reunited.

The renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo also did it through his Instagram account. “A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that currently overwhelms the entire world of football. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever”, wrote Ronaldo.

The phrase “Before Pelé, ’10’ was just a number” begins the farewell message from Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. And he continues: “I read that phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But that sentence, precious, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé, soccer was just a sport”.

Many decades separate soccer from the two Brazilian idols, but Neymar Jr. acknowledged this Thursday that Pelé “changed everything” and assured that he “turned soccer into art.”

The world soccer star left an indelible mark on his country. And even more so in the club he loves, Santos. This Thursday the squad dedicated a heartfelt video published on their social networks.

The farewells transcended the world of football. Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, dedicated a few words to Pelé. “I had the privilege that young Brazilians did not have: I saw Pelé play, live, in Pacaembú and Morumbi,” he wrote.

I have the privilege that the youngest Brazilians do not have: I saw Pelé play, alive, not Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pelé give a show. Because when he hit the ball he always did something special, which many times ended in a goal. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/YQs3K119t9 – Lula (@LulaOficial) December 29, 2022



And he added: “I saw Pelé give a show. Because when the ball came to him, he always did something special, which often ended in a goal ”.

News in development…