60-year-old former Rada deputy Farion in critical condition after assassination attempt

In Lviv on Friday, July 19, an unknown person shot at former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Iryna Farion.

According to local journalist Marta Oliyarnik, 60-year-old Farion was shot in the temple. The shooter was wearing gloves and the weapon did not have a silencer.

The attacker was waiting for Farion near the house

As reported by the Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)according to preliminary information, the attacker was waiting for Farion at her home. Lviv media write that the attacker had been waiting for her in the yard for more than a week.

Lviv police reported on their Facebook page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) about conducting an operation to detain the attacker.

Later it became known that shooting had broken out in Lviv again, and a video of an unknown person being detained was distributed online. Police clarifiedthat it is not connected with the assassination attempt on Farion, the search for the shooter continues.

Farion is in critical condition

Farion is currently in critical condition in a hospital in Lviv with a gunshot wound. According to law enforcement, doctors are fighting for the life of a “60-year-old Lviv resident” (her name has not been released).

According to a source in the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the former Rada deputy is “on the brink of life and death,” “for now the situation is critical.”

Zelensky reacted to the assassination attempt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on reports of an assassination attempt on Iryna Farion, said that the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are promptly reporting on the search for the attacker.

According to him, the necessary forces have been deployed to establish the circumstances of this crime.

Farion has previously insulted Russian-speaking Ukrainians

On May 29, the Lviv Court of Appeal reinstated Iryna Farion to her position as a teacher at a local university, from where she was fired after insulting Russian-speaking Ukrainians.

Last year, Farion published an email from a student in Crimea who supported her claim that Russian-speaking servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are not Ukrainians. The professor did not hide the sender’s personal information. The SBU opened a criminal case against her, after which she was fired from the university. The court acquitted her.

Farion was a member of the Verkhovna Rada in 2012-2014 and is a member of the Ukrainian nationalist party Svoboda. She has repeatedly spoken out against the use of the Russian language in Ukraine.