Director of Roads and Transportation in SinaloaMiguel Loaiza, is determined to solve the problem of traffic congestion which has been registered in Mazatlán for many years, since the circulation of vehicles grew abysmally, but not the construction of avenues. He trusts that the overpasses that began to be negotiated before the Ministry of Communications at the federal level will resolve this conflict in due course, but in the meantime, alternatives will have to be found. The preferential lane is already partially operating, so that urban trucks can move through that road. The other option is to keep the semaphores in sync, and while you know that’s a workaround, it can work. However, the ideal is to buy a control center to better operate the traffic lights and points of conflict in the city, but having a value of 100 million pesos, it is automatically discarded. The option that sounds a bit complicated is to start the “Today does not circulate” between the premises to reduce vehicular traffic. Loaiza said that he will pass this proposal on to the person in charge of the Highway Office in MazatlanIván Ibarra, to raise it in the Security Desk which is held every week at the Town Hall. But putting it into operation would imply having more traffic in the city, verifying that the population is abiding by this provision and perhaps even the minimum implementation of a municipal regulation. They have to do something to control the 600,000 motor transports registered in Mazatlán.

who seems who was already able to reconcile with the council is the mayor edgar gonzalezwhich has already managed to modify the 2023 budget with the councilors to allocate resources to lighting, purchase of medicine and to repair the municipal hospital Margarita Maza de Juárez. She only has these adjustments notified to the local Congress so that the accounts are clarified and González is not held accountable later for the misuse of public resources.

yesterday a group of former deputies, the majority of the 54 Legislature, from different political parties, met in a well-known restaurant to talk about the upcoming 2024 elections, and although their ideas did not land very well, maribel chollett and Aaron Irizar they assured that the PRI he’s not dead yet. We’ll see if in the next one they organize themselves better so that their approaches are more coordinated and especially define which political project they are going to lean towards.

The agression two female tourists in separate events in Mazatlán is putting Tere Guerra, in charge of the Women’s Secretariat, who is urging the authorities to establish security protocols, since these violent acts apparently came from the female partners themselves. Guerra also requests training for the staff of the accommodation centers, and that is fine, but this must surely be applied throughout Sinaloa, to stop events such as the one experienced by a woman in Culiacán, who took a transport by application and was taken away with threats to a hotel to physically and sexually assault her, and the hotel managers were unaware of the fact.