Borja Lasso assumes his future with optimism. He suffered a lot in these last two years, trying to recover from a serious ankle injury that forced him to hang up his boots. Everything that he cried, lamented and struggled left him a lesson. For this reason, on the day of his farewell as a footballer, he gave off positive energy. “It only remains to regret or thank this professional life and I prefer to stay with the latter. Thanks to football for helping me fulfill my dream ”, He said.

The Andalusian offered a press conference in which he was accompanied by Tenerife’s first team, the coaching staff, by President Miguel Concepción and part of the board of directors. “I have felt accompanied by all of you and by the fans. At the time, I had other offers, but I chose Tenerife and I would choose it again ”, assured.

Although his stay on the island was not very long, he left his mark. He played 36 games and scored four goals, curiously all headed. Next January 2, coinciding with the derby at the Heliodoro, he will be one of the luxury guests. “When that possibility was raised to me, I was delighted. And even more so in a match like this, we know what a derby is for the fans. It’s going to be a beautiful game, the two teams are doing well and they are spectacular environments, “he said.

The attacker has no grudge against Myakushko, the Alcorcón player who injured him. “I have nothing to reproach him,” he said. “That night he came to see me at the hospital and after two days he called me. Has he ever written me more. I understand that the other day when I made that decision he published that message and I thank him from the bottom of my heart. My forgiveness is with my heart, not facing the gallery. He is wrong, they are football things and hopefully one day we will meet again and give each other a hug ”, desire.

When he saw that he had to undergo surgery once more and could not play any game last season, “I started to consider it,” he admitted. From his time with the team, he highlighted that he had beautiful games, “like the first derby when Carlos Ruiz got us out of trouble. There are two away from home, in Lugo and in Albacete … but I’ll take the first game. I played a starter, we won 2-0 and it was all round ”.

Looking ahead, Lasso warned that he will continue to be linked to football. “I would like to orient my life towards football, but I don’t know in what area. I want to be useful and important, I will find something that motivates me. I have always had concerns, I am glad I did not drop out. I have the option of journalism that I have always liked, I do not rule it out “, counted on an improper fortitude of somebody must abandon what he likes the most at the age of 27.