Caracas, Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

This Friday (08), the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) announced that accumulated inflation between January and November is 182.9%. Prices rose 5.9% in October and 3.5% in November. This is the last lowest percentage of the year in monthly increases in goods and services.

Although local economists claim that December is one of the months in which inflation soars due to increased consumption, the trend indicates that Venezuela will close 2023 below 200%, after an index of 234.1% in 2022.

According to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), this slowdown is due to the smaller increase in the dollar exchange rate – used to set most prices in the country, due to the instability of the local currency – and a “retraction in demand” for goods and services in view of the “fall in public spending”.

The price of the American currency rose 1.02% on the official market, from 35.15 bolivars to 35.51, last month. This results in a devaluation of the local currency of 1.01%, the smallest since March.