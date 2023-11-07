Given the choice, who would you trust with your children? Dracula or Jack the Ripper? Or who would you buy a car from? And who do you think would do the least harm to you, your family, your friends, your neighborhood, and your country? And who would you vote for? Would you choose one of the two as president?

That is the dilemma that plagues millions of Argentines these days. According to surveys, between 5 and 12% of the 35.3 million eligible voters do not know who they will vote for in the second round of the elections on Sunday, November 19. To Sergio Massa? To Javier Milei? How can we say when, as Martín Caparrós published days ago in these same pages, “the least bad is already very bad”?

Massa, for readers from other countries who do not know him, is the prototypical Argentine storyteller in movies. And I’m not saying it. Former president Mauricio Macri – with whom he competed, allied himself and then competed again – nicknamed him “little advantage.” And former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner – with whom he allied, rivaled and allied again… for now – called her “fullero” to her face, recently, with a poisonous smile and in front of the television cameras. That is, cheater.

He is aware of his bad reputation. And like a good used car salesman – with the greatest respect for those dedicated to that noble trade – he tries to color it differently. Like in the presidential debates, when he said, more words, less words, that they criticize him because he is open to dialogue. Fake. They accuse him that his word is worth less than a peseta today in Spain.

For many, however, Massa embodies the last option that Argentina has left to avoid falling into anti-politics or to end democracy as we have known it since the end of the dictatorship, 40 years ago. And this is how intellectuals, actors, writers and other public figures came out to advocate in favor of Massa or, at least, against Milei.

Who is Milei? Also for readers from other countries who do not know him, he is a liberal libertarian economist with a history of emotional instability, with latent aggression – if not explicit -, with deficient personal empathy, with very low tolerance for dissent and with problems for social interaction, but he knew how to embody the boredom of a large sector of Argentina with the prevailing party system or, in his own words, with the “political caste.”

Like Massa, Milei is also aware of the preventions it generates. She has sometimes said that she is too vehement; in another, she had to apologize to a journalist whom she had verbally attacked; and in others she was even more results-oriented. “The difference between a genius and a madman is success,” she has said more than once, betting that he will write the story if he wins.

For many, however, Milei embodies a concrete opportunity to end the “status quo“, to sweep away the traditional politicians who during the last decades plunged Argentina into economic stagnation with high inflation, with poverty and inequality on the rise, with insecurity and drug traffickers in the streets, and with many young people in the airports, going to the abroad.

Thus, the dilemma for many Argentines could be reduced to one question: what is your limit: Massa or Milei?

That question obscures, however, a third option: not to be part of the second round, either by abstention, blank voting or annulling the vote. Because, according to many who evaluate this option, between a plate of stones and a plate of dung, they prefer to go without eating. With an additional argument: voting Massa or Milei would give whoever wins greater legitimacy of origin. Or in other words, it would lead the winner to believe that he has popular support that he really does not have and that he must earn, day by day, to forge his legitimacy in office.

This position opens, in turn, multiple other questions that are difficult to answer. Is not voting or canceling the vote or voting blank really an option? If the figures for absenteeism, null or blank votes are very high, would they reflect citizen discontent with Massa, with Milei and with the electoral system that led us to this situation? Or does this third position hide an act of cowardice? How will we distinguish those who will express their rejection in this way from those who only wanted to wash their hands and let others decide for them?

In any case, the truth is that on Monday the 20th one of the two, Massa or Milei, will come to power. And given that reality, isn’t it our duty as citizens to choose the lesser evil? And in that case, which one is it? That brings us back to the beginning of this text, and to the doubts that plague millions of Argentines who do not know what to do. That is why these are sad, uncertain and doubtful days in Argentina. When we complete four decades of democracy, we will go to the polls dragging our feet.

Perhaps the only positive thing we can extract from this trap is that it forces us to reflect. This is how many people who do not usually talk about politics spend coffee talks, dinners and lunches evaluating both candidates, exchanging information with family and friends, and wondering what to do. That’s what a polis is about. That’s what being a citizen means. And perhaps this is a great opportunity to ask ourselves how we got to this, draw lessons and correct what is necessary – in the electoral system, in party systems, in the administration of public affairs, in the management of the general interest and the common good. – so that in the future we don’t have to choose, again, between Dracula and Jack the Ripper.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_