The greenest and most ecological train in the world because it is powered by the energy of the Alpine hydroelectric plants, it leaves every two hours from Domodossola, in Piedmont, and in just under two and a half hours arrives in Bern, the federal capital of Switzerland. But this is a train that should not be taken to get to your destination quickly: it is best to get off at each station. Yes, that’s right, because at every stop you can discover a corner of paradise.

A 176-kilometer journey, passing through the Simplon tunnel, between the green meadows and the high peaks of the Valais and the crystal-clear alpine lakes of the Bernese Oberland. These Alps, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offer a breathtaking panorama that can be admired throughout the journey from the large panoramic windows of the train. The Swiss railway company BLS (www.bls.ch) which operates the green train service, favors the slow journey, in stages. The day ticket costs only 59 euros and is valid for the whole day, not only on the train but also on the boats that make services in the lakes that you meet along the way.

The travel possibilities are many: you can opt for a one-day trip, with one or two intermediate stops, starting very early in the morning and returning late in the evening, or you can explore this part of the Swiss Alps in several days, planning the many possible excursions on foot, by boat or by cable car, staying overnight in hotels or pensions in the cities or in the mountain pastures.

The first stop of the green train, just after leaving Italy and crossing the Simplon tunnel, is in the Rhone valley of Valais in Brig, city ​​rich in history, already inhabited by the Celts and the Romans. The emblem of the city is the Stockalper Castle, built in the 17th century, one of the most important Baroque buildings in Switzerland. Trekking enthusiasts can make the Alpine crossing of the Simplon Pass that connects the Swiss Valais with the Val Divedro and Domodossola, crossing breathtaking landscapes. Those who love comfort, on the other hand, can immerse themselves in the thermal waters of Brigerbad (www.brigerbad.ch), reachable by bus, or you can visit the World Nature Forum (www.wnf.ch), the most modern and fascinating museum in the Alps, with a panoramic room in which, on a screen of 100 square meters, unique and spectacular films of these Alps, which are Unesco world heritage sites, are projected.

Going back by train you continue to Goppestein. From here you can reach the sunny pastures of Lauchernalp by cable car and walk along the many paths of this valley. From Goppestein you can take the train to Kandersteg. Here you can go down again to reach truly wonderful places. By cable car, or with a walk of an hour and a half, you can reach Lake Oeschinen (www.oeschinensee.ch) authentic pearl of the alpine lakes. Here, speed lovers can try the summer toboggan run. Instead, taking the Allmenalp panoramic cable car (www.allmenalp.ch) it is possible to admire a wonderful panorama and, upon arriving at your destination, you can taste the delicious dishes of the Swiss high mountains.

Going back by train, passing through the city of Frutingen where, thanks to the thermal springs, there is a spectacular tropical garden, continue to Lake Thun, on whose shores rise the medieval cities of Spiez and of Thun. From Spiez you can travel along the lake by boat and get off to visit the splendid city of Thun with its medieval castle that stands out from the peaks that are reflected on the crystalline lake, its wooden bridges, its historic buildings and the many trendy clubs.

From Thun, going up by train, you can reach it Bern, Unesco world heritage. The historic center is an authentic ancient jewel, with its narrow streets, 6 km of arcades where you can go shopping in every season in the elegant shops, the many trendy clubs, restaurants and pastry shops for every taste. So you don’t really need a car to visit and fully experience this part of Switzerland, which makes environmental sustainability its motto also for tourism.