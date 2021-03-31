The referents of Together for Change they decided not to meet with Eduardo Wado De Pedro or other members of the Government until define a common position on the eventual postponement of the PASO in the meeting of the national table, scheduled for next Tuesday. In the PRO, the radicalism and the Civic Coalition there were internal bill passes after Tuesday’s meeting at the Casa Rosada, with positions found on him possible change of the electoral law to move the date of the primaries due to the pandemic.

“The inability to do politics is tremendous”bellowed this Wednesday one of the referents of the space, a member of the national table. The unrest was directed, almost in equal parts, to the Government and a sector of the opposition due to the discussion generated from the meeting in which Máximo Kirchner, Axel Kicillof, Sergio Massa and De Pedro spoke informally about the postponement of the PASO with Cristian Ritondo -head of the PRO Deputies bloc- and mayors Jorge Macri (San Isidro) and Erica Ravella (General Arenales).

Opponents assured that they assisted in setting up the fund for municipalities, based on a Ritondo project. “With that photo in the Patio de las Palmeras they lend themselves to letting anything transcend. It is not the first time ”, sent more than one reference to the announcement in September of the withdrawal of co-participation to the City in Quinta de Olivos.

Since Tuesday night the cross calls burned, without coinciding positions on whether Juntos por el Cambio will endorse a postponement of the primaries in the event that the health situation becomes even more complicated in the coming months. “If they guarantee us that there is STEP, nothing changes us. It is reasonable and we can accompany. The problem is that some trust and others don’t ”, was the argument of those most inclined to sit down and negotiate.

Those who maintained the rejection warned that if the Government is empowered to postpone the primaries and could join them with the general ones. “We cannot change the law, because they put the slogan law system like in Santa Cruz”They argued.

Among the differences, during the calls they first agreed to try a common position before accepting a meeting with De Pedro. “We cannot go to any meeting to change the rules of the game without first figuring things out at the Together for Change table and with the representatives of the three parties ”, said Alfredo Cornejo to Clarion. The head of the UCR had been one of those who came out to reject an agreement after the photo in the Casa Rosada.

“We have found positions within space. Some prefer that both elections be postponed for a month. What I think is that they have to be done this year, ”Gerardo Morales told CNN Radio. Patricia Bullrich confirmed her rejection of the modification of the schedule. “Our position is already takenWe said that the rules are not changed in the election year. We are three months away from the closing of the lists, ”he told this newspaper.

The majority opinion in Together for Change aims to guarantee that the primaries will be maintained, to be used as a tool to resolve the internal in the coalition and even within the parties. “The PASO are very important. They give the opposition a different way of organizing, they ask people which are the best candidates they want ”, remarked Martín Lousteau to radio Miter.

