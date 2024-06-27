Yoshitomo Nara’s girls (Hirosaki, 64 years old) are hiding something. There is something strange behind his orange slice-shaped eyes, behind his defiant, multicolored pupils, behind that childish but disturbing appearance. The work of the Japanese artist is on display starting this Friday at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, in an exhibition made up of 128 works, including paintings, sculptures, drawings and installations; loans from all over the world in what is the first major exhibition in Europe of the Japanese artist.

More information

“When the museum proposed it to me almost three years ago, I didn’t believe it. I thought: can it be a lie? I’ve never had an exhibition like this in Europe,” says the artist at the Bilbao museum. It’s a pleasure to see Nara. He looks young: only his white hair betrays his 64 years. He wears a red T-shirt that says Golden years (a nod to the nostalgia of his youth?), backwards cap, sneakers. He walks among his works without hurry, in the immense open space that the Guggenheim has prepared for his retrospective. The disturbing irises of his creations follow him. One of the girls smokes. Another scratches her arm and until the second glance you do not notice the drop of blood that slides under her hand. Another walks through an idyllic background, if it were not for the expression of her closed eyes and the small band-aid on her forehead.

“We were looking for a retrospective of his entire career, a very personal reflection, which is why we have transformed the room to convey the landscape he has developed in 40 years of career,” explains the curator of the exhibition, Lucía Aguirre, who defines Nara as “one of the greatest artists of his generation.” The four decades is almost literal: the work begins with a drawing from 1984 and ends with a large-format painting of a girl, from 2023. “Well, they are girls because we say so, but they have no gender or age,” says Aguirre, who argues that, although Nara has sometimes been pigeonholed in the movement, japanese pop superflap (founded by Takashi Murakami, with whom Nara collaborated early on), escapes that influence. “Many people think I’m influenced by manga,” Nara himself says, “when in fact I’m influenced by manga, like Japanese ukiyo-e prints.”

The artist, next to the work ‘Too young to die’. Fernando Domingo-Aldama

“In the movement superflat came up kawaii“says the commissioner. The cute thing. “But Nara likes the term more. kimokawaii”. Something like repulsive; something that causes uneasiness. It is true, and one of the best examples is the skin on the girls’ faces: at first glance it seems white, but if you look closely you realise that there are thousands of colours together, that the blush is peeking out, that they hide bluish spots. This sensation permeates all of the Japanese artist’s work, because there are not only paintings: at the centre of the exhibition there is an installation – a disturbing life-size dollhouse – and sculptures, such as the fountain made up of stacked heads in which the water, of course, springs from the girls’ slanted eyes. In addition, Nara not only paints on paintings, but also on wood, pallets, envelopes, and broken cardboard boxes, which increases the strangeness of the whole. The titles of some of the works also embrace this rare mixture of tenderness and anxiety: sleepless night, In the deepest puddle, Harmless kitten, dead flower remastered, abandoned puppy, Missing in action, Mumps.

“We have thought a lot about his universe, about how his work will interact with our space. It has been difficult to bring all these works together. Many were difficult to obtain, they were distributed all over the world. But he himself has helped us with the loans, he has given us many personal drawings…” says Aguirre about the exhibition, which will last until November 3. Nara’s personal involvement is something that the entire team behind the exhibition highlights, from Pablo Pujol, from the BBVA Foundation (which finances the work) to Juan Ignacio Vidarte, director of the Guggenheim who, at the end of the year, after almost 30 years at the head of the institution, he will leave the museum. Indeed, the exhibition space, with paintings at different heights and an open space, has been designed by Nara himself. “Theirs is a much more complex and deeper universe than its appearance suggests,” Aguirre elaborates. “He is one of the great painters of our time, but above all one of those who best transmits human essence with his work.”

The Guggenheim room with the Nara exhibition. Vincent West (REUTERS)

That work, in principle, would fit the profile of the Tokyo artist with pop sensibility and influenced by manga. But no, the painter came from Hirosaki, a small town in the extreme north of Japan famous because half of the country’s apple production comes from there. There, the small and sensitive Nara, son of a Shinto priest, stayed many days in his room instead of going to school. Like the hikikomori“No, that is a later concept. I simply stayed at home sometimes reflecting,” says the artist. At the age of eight he built a radio and listened to the music of the US soldiers stationed in Vietnam. Bob Dylan, the voices of the counterculture. He did not understand the language, but he soaked up the rhythm, the blues and the new genres. And the nostalgia of that music. He began to develop his style in the eighties, in Germany (he spent six years in Düsseldorf and another six in Cologne). He visited the Spain of the Movida. He took off in Los Angeles, where he acquired international projection, and with the new millennium he returned to Japan, where he adopted a more activist profile (he travelled to Afghanistan in 2003) that made an explicit anti-war spirit flourish in his works. Following the Fukushima nuclear tragedy in 2011 (the artist worked with displaced people who had lost everything) he reached what he calls a “stage of serenity” from which some of his most iconic works have emerged.

International fame, merchandising and mythical images aside, the big question remains in the air. Why these girls? What do the Nara figures hide? “If I could answer it, I would stop painting,” says the artist. “It’s something I can’t say with my voice. In fact, I’m very bad at expressing myself with words. That’s why I paint: so that my works speak.” Or to keep them silent. And look at us in silence.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The latest literary releases analysed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_