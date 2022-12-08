Morocco’s surprise classification on penalties, leaving 2010 world champion Spain by the wayside, continues to show that nothing is written in this competition. The Africans continue to make history by being, for the first time, at this stage in a World Cup. Brazil and Argentina continue with a firm step, the first more than the second, in search of the goal of taking the title of champions. The Europeans represented by France, the Netherlands, England, Croatia and Portugal will play exciting brackets in these quarterfinals.

“Messi is the most important player Argentina has. He is the most creative player that team has, those are always the most important players, but when the opponent has the ball, he doesn’t play much. That is one of our advantages”, said Louis Van Gaal, coach of the Netherlands National Team, prior to the match against Argentina.

The quarterfinals will begin on December 9 and will have confrontations with different aspects: some games with history, in which revenge is sought and other crosses that will be experienced for the first time in all versions of the World Cup.

Argentina vs Netherlands: A Clockwork Orange wants revenge from 2014

“We think we were a superior team. We still have that account pending, but in the end we lost in the definition of the penalty point. We seek to win the game in the 90 minutes of play. Eight years ago we managed to neutralize Messi well ”Van Gaal expressed with great serenity, but with complete certainty, to the media in Qatar, referring to the match that his team played against Argentina in 2014 in the semifinals.

In this match, perhaps one of the most remembered by the Argentines, as it defined their pass to the World Cup final in Brazil, the Dutch lost 2-4 in a penalty shootout, against the albiceleste, in a match that He had side and side options and that he had Lionel Messi as the top figure on the field. This was the last match they played before this December 9.

The two teams have met nine times, leaving a record of one win for the Argentines, four wins for the Dutch and four draws. In the World Cups, the two teams have faced each other to define important things, as happened in 1978, when Argentina, led by César Luis Menotti, won its first World Cup by beating Ernst Happel’s team 3-1.

In World Cup tournaments, Argentina and the Netherlands have met four times: 1974, with a 4-0 victory for the Netherlands; 1978, with a 3-1 victory for Argentina; 2006, a goalless draw and 2014, with a tie in regulation time and victory for the gauchos on penalties.

In this image Leo Messi appears at a time during the match between Argentina and Australia. At the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, on December 3, 2022. REUTERS – Bernadett Szabo

The Netherlands has managed to advance to the next round in the last three games it has played in the quarterfinals: 1998, 2010 and 2014. For its part, all the eliminations that the Argentine National Team has experienced, since 1930 when Uruguay defeated it, in a World Cup have been European teams.

Currently, the two figures in this match are Cody Gakpo (3 goals in Qatar 2022) and the captain of the Albiceleste, Lionel Messi (3 goals in Qatar 2022).

In the round of 16, the Netherlands faced the United States, whom they defeated resoundingly 3-1. The clockwork orange has been consolidating its game from less to more at the hands of its captain, Van Dijk and wants to continue in the fight to reach the final and win its long-awaited first world title.

On the other hand, the “Scaloneta” as they have referred to the Argentine National Team, will seek to defeat, once again, the Dutch to have the ticket to the semifinal of the World Cup 2022. It is expected that more than 30 thousand passionate fans accompany the albiceleste at the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Brazil vs. Croatia: Will the Croatians be able to stop Tite’s “jogo bonito”?

The other South American team that remains in the race is the one led by Tite, a team that has shown efficiency and forcefulness in attack and defense. The green Amárela has scored seven goals in Qatar 2022, with an important fact: they lost their star, Neymar Jr. and Danilo, in the first match of the group stage, now they will face Croatia in these quarterfinals.

“If you look at the players, it’s scary. Brazil is the best and strongest team in the tournament. We know that we have a great test to face, it is a team that competes and has too many good players. We have to enter the game with great faith and look for an opportunity”, this is how Zlatko Dalic, coach of the Croatian National Team, referred to his rival in the quarterfinals.

The first match of this phase of the World Cup will be between these teams that have met on two recent occasions in a World Cup. In 2006, Kaká would score the goal that would seal the victory for Brazil, while in 2014, as the opening game, they would defeat the Balkans 3-1 with a brace from Neymar Jr. and a goal from Óscar.

The history speaks of four clashes that leave as a balance, three victories for Brazil and a tie between Croats and Brazilians.

The Brazilian team celebrates their pass to the quarterfinals after beating South Korea. At Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on December 5, 2022. REUTERS – KIM HONG-JI

Croatia, for its part, comes from being runner-up in the world in Russia 2018, after losing the final against France, a team that will also be playing against England, one of the keys to these quarters. To reach this instance, they knew how to defeat the Japanese discipline on penalties, in the round of 16.

On the other hand, the Brazilian joy thrashed South Korea, 4-1 in a match in which even their coach ended up dancing and celebrating the victory. Without a doubt, the verdeamarela continues to show that it is one of the favorites for the title.

Against European opponents, Brazil have lost the last five World Cup knockout matches, including against France (2006), the Netherlands (2010) and Belgium (2018).

On the side of the current world runners-up, four of the last five World Cup matches against South American rivals have ended in defeat for the Europeans. The only win was against Argentina in 2018, 3-0. Two of the four losses were at the hands of their rival to face, Brazil, 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 in 2014.

France vs England: an early final

“This is not England vs Mbappé, this match will be England vs France. Nor is it a tennis match between Walker vs Mbappé. There are many players in France who can create risk for us. I respect him and I know the level at which he is, but I am not going to put a red carpet for him, ”assured Kyle Walker, when asked about the figure and one of the World Cup scorers, Kylian Mbappé.

The confrontation between France vs England may be the most attractive key of these quarterfinals. They have been two teams that, without fear, have demonstrated their qualities and abilities as a team and individually.

While the English have formed a powerful team and have shown that their collective football is compact and strong, led by their captain Harry Kane, the French have shone for their great individual quality, in players like Mbappé and Dembelé.

Twelve goals in four games played, the England National Team accumulates in what end up being masterful figures in terms of offensive power. Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka have each scored three goals and are on the Qatar 2022 goalscoring list.

For its part, France has accumulated 10 goals in four games in this World Cup, 5 of which have been marked by the “killer” Kylian Mbappé, PSG striker, who has stated that he has prepared all this season for this championship: “this World Cup is my obsession, it is the competition of my dreams. I have built my season around the World Cup and I want to win it mentally and physically”.

French striker Kylian Mbappe celebrates one of his goals against Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. On December 4, 2022. REUTERS – LEE SMITH

This match that will define the fourth semifinalist of this World Cup, on December 10, has a lot of history at the European level, but it has only been experienced twice in a contest like this.

In both 1966 and 1982 England won World Cup matches against France. In ’66, they beat the Blues 2-0 and became world champions. In 1982, the English defeated the French again, this time 3 goals to 1.

In total, there have been 31 meetings between The Three Lions and the Blues, of which England won 17 and France won 9. They drew five times.

Portugal vs Morocco: an unprecedented match

Morocco has been the big surprise of this World Cup. He eliminated those led by Luis Enrique, the Spanish National Team, in the penalty shootout.

With players who have been important in their teams, such as Hakimi, the PSG midfielder, the North Africans are now among the eight best teams in the world and on December 10 they will have the opportunity to continue making history, leading to the Portugal National Team, that of one of the best players on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the Portuguese side, the atmosphere is not the best. Much has been said about the behavior of his highest standard, CR7, who did not start against Switzerland and about whom many things have been said regarding his relationship with his teammates.

A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too courageous to allow itself to be frightened by any adversary. A team does not have the true meaning of the word, that you will fight for your dream tied to the end! Credit us! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022



“A group too tight-knit to be weakened by outsiders. A country too brave to be intimidated by any adversary. A team in the strictest sense of the word that will fight for this dream until the end. Create with us. Fuerza Portugal ”published on social networks about him, the striker and captain of the Portuguese National Team.

It will be a game with many spices. On the one hand, Portugal comes from thrashing Switzerland and qualifying quite forcefully in the 90 regulation minutes, while the only African team in the race competed 120 minutes and sealed their classification on penalties.

Ramos in Portugal, who scored a hat trick against Switzerland, and Bounou, goalkeeper from Morocco, who became a figure after saving two of the three penalties taken by the Spaniards, will be some of the individual attractions that we will see in this game.