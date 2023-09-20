Between happiness and sadness! tender grandparents They have moved this on social networks by dancing and singing in asylum to make videos of TikTok.

Digital platforms have made creators of all ages generate popularity thanks to their publications, this time we present to you a group of grandparents who have captivated the hearts of netizens, this by sharing their charming dances and songs in a nursing home, all with the purpose of creating fun videos on the Chinese social network.

Through the social network owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, the ‘@donrafa_bga’ account, having thousands of followers, most of its publications already have millions of reproductions, because users cannot stop appreciating the art that grandparents do with emotional scenes.

Taking advantage of the popularity of the digital platform of Chinese origin, the grandparents who are in a nursing home have generated endless reactions by sharing clips where Their dancing, enthusiasm and even singing stand out.

During the viral videos, the grandparents perform choreographies full of energy, singing and having a lot of fun in the process, which is why, in each scene, through their laughter, they manage to transmit their enthusiasm to Internet users.

Thus, the nursing home located in the city ​​of Bucaramanga, Colombia, has caused a stir by the group of residents who by joining trends on the TikTok platform, thus showing the happiness that singing and dancing can reflect.

In order to stay active, the grandparents of the “San Rafael Asylum”, They have shown that age does not matter when showing their energy, since their spirit is still so great to perform entertaining scenes that have captivated everyone.

