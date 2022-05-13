Home page World

The band The Rasmus from Finland with the song “Jezebel” during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). © Jens Büttner/dpa

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is entering the hot phase. The second ESC semi-final turned out to be quite bizarre.

Turin – final sprint at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 (ESC): The last hurdle before the final on Saturday (May 14) was pretty bizarre. at best coronastyle, Serbia’s contribution revolved around washing hands.

At the last preliminary decision on Thursday evening (May 12), the Serbian singer Konstrakta (43) sat in front of a stylishly arranged bowl. Again and again she washed her hands in the course of her song “In Corpore Sano”.

ESC 2022: Serbia performed so bizarrely in the final

She had her hands dried by five other protagonists, who formed a semicircle around the 43-year-old on the ESC 2022 stage. The third act of the evening was impressively framed by the changing stage background, which also formed a semicircle.

However, the stage spectacle is by no means just about the corona pandemic. The woman, who was born in Belgrade, is alluding to the beauty secret of Meghan Markle’s beautiful hair, as ESC compact knows. The realization of the song sung in Serbian was at the end: If the mind is healthy, so is the body. The Serbs made it to the final of the ESC 2022 in tenth place. Among all ESC candidates these eight had less success:

Israel

Georgia

Malta

San Marino

Cyprus

Ireland

North Macedonia

Montenegro

ESC 2022: Between clown and horror – Finland with homage to strong women

Different style, but no less bizarre: The Rasmus convinced with a sombre performance reminiscent of Stephen King’s “It”. The band from Finland also rang in the evening as the first act.

With feathers in his hair, a yellow raincoat and a balloon, the lead singer Lauri Johannes Ylönen started the performance to the song “Jezebel”. The song was conceived as a tribute to every strong, modern and emancipated woman, according to the frontman, according to faz.net.

ESC 2022: Finland rocks topless into the final

The song was sung entirely in English at the Eurovision Song Contest. The rocking spectacle from Finland was staged with big black and yellow balloons. The band managed to qualify for the finals with their performance. These countries are in the final of the ESC 2022:

1. Belgium

2. Czech Republic

3. Azerbaijan

4. Poland

5. Finland

6. Estonia

7. Australia

8. Sweden

9. Romania

10. Serbia

At the end, Ylönen took off his yellow raincoat, but the black feathers stayed in his hair. The feathers are meant to express the singer’s different stage personalities, in this case a raven. Whether the band will come up with such a bizarre show in the finale remains to be seen. the Starting order for the ESC final on May 14th is already certain. (lm)