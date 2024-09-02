Italian summer is subdued: here’s why

Was a subdued summer for Italian politics. In the United States instead there is the gripping presidential election campaign about which our politicians continue to understand nothing. The many pro-Harris leftists support the Ukrainian surrender sponsored by Trump; the right seems more inclined to Trump but out of “duty” cannot abdicate too much from its role of government in the Western camp. The truth is that all of Italy (majority and opposition, united as never before) supports Ukraine only in words, in fact denying the possibility of using weapons in Russian territory only means playing Putin’s game, period.

Just one word: miserable. Returning to the Italian backyard, the only noteworthy news was the separation between Arianna Meloni and the minister Lollobrigida. What better occasion would there be to torpedo the minister who has collected the most gaffes? The upcoming budget law, as we have been saying for months, will be the true test of the Government. The interviews and the various summer meetings are exercises in style, in the end a calculator will be needed and the numbers say simple things. Now, however, I would like to make an appeal to politicians: spare us the September relaunch actions. They seem like just the good intentions of those who sign up for a gym after the holidays, two or three appearances and then go back to the sofa.

Politicians do the same, just the scent of autumn and the relaunch and we will have already lost every trace. In fact, we will return to reasoning about zero point something, about bad Europe, about Italian protectionism without understanding a damn thing about migratory flows and about ius scholae. So don’t talk to us about relaunches that seem only an update of the good intentions of the electoral campaigns. Present measures in detail explaining the reasons, avoid press releases without underlying documents, keep ministers and party leaders silent before having agreed on the contents. Up to now the Government it has had good results (on employment and pensions) without doing much (floating chasing the wind is undoubtedly a merit), but now we need concrete initiatives of greater scope (structural adjustment for deficit, development, productivity, etc.) and, alas, divisive. The left? Who has seen it? Thank goodness it’s there Renzi to give her a few thrills!