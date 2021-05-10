A protester with the Colombian flag during the indefinite national strike against President Iván Duque. CAMILO ERASSO / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOPHOTO / Europa Press

Some time ago, brought by their literary tasks, the poet María Baranda and the essayist and literary critic Christopher Domínguez Michael came to Bogotá from Mexico.

We made time to get together for a while at the “Café Pasaje”, very close to the Plazoleta del Rosario, the same place where some exalted, self-styled indigenous people, recently demolished the statue of the conqueror Jiménez de Quezada. López Obrador had not yet reached the presidency of his country, but no one argued that it should be that way, inexorably.

I remember that the conversation wandered for a while on account of the fate, in little more than a quarter of a century, by the democracies of our America since those 90s when it was thought that, even with enormous difficulties, the debate of ideas and, Above all, democratic alternation could become the watchword of the entire region, instead of midnight military pronouncements, Molotovian slogans, citizen anxiety and bullets.

I also remember that I mentioned in passant the book by the Colombian writer and politician Germán Arciniegas that gives title to this column. During the pandemic and so far this dangerous fortnight in Colombia, I have often thought about that book, that disturbing phrase has come back to me that, according to Arciniegas in a prologue, occurred to his wife, Gabriela, while he researched and composed the book during a stay at Columbia University in the late 1940s.

His book is an exhaustive diagnosis of the state of our republics in the immediate postwar period. With figures very well ascertained and sticking to his democratic ideas, and his very liberal way of being, the panorama that Arciniegas offered was bleak.

Those were the times of Foster Dulles and the inter-American conferences of Bogotá and Caracas, of the “international of swords”: a continent subjugated by ignominious military dictatorships and whose relations with the United States were dominated by the reasons of the Cold War. The same reasons with which, accusing him of being a communist, the CIA and the local reaction overthrew the Guatemalan Jacobo Árbenz.

To enliven a clear idea of ​​the period the extraordinary novel is recommended Hard Times, of Don Mario Vargas Llosa and the tragic, lucid memories of Juan Bosch. The soundtrack of this section of my column is provided by Luis Alcaraz and his orchestra.

The fate of books is surprising. That of Arciniegas, despite being, as I have said, bleak, worked on the Latin American democrats who read it in his time, the vivifying effect of a call up. I suspect it moved the liberal-minded activists more than the self-sacrificing Communists of the time. The truth is that continental military censorship and criticism of conservatism made him run during the fifties a fate that was very similar to that which, years later, he played. The Open Veins of Latin America, by Eduardo Galeano when we have the information.

In my country the book became a companion object, almost a good luck charm, of the dedicated underground activists of Acción Democrática, the party of the Social Democrat Rómulo Betancourt.

So that description without mitigating the size and power of the adversary – militarism and its dictatorships throughout our America – was the spur-book of many democratic fighters persecuted by the henchmen of Perón, Pérez Jiménez, Anastasio Somoza, Rafael Trujillo or Manuel I would hate.

Although written in New York, Between freedom and fear it could not have a more Latin American origin. Arciniegas sat down to write it at the behest of other Hispanic American intellectuals who, like him, participated in the legendary Latin American Seminary founded by the great Latin Americanist Frank Tannembaum at Columbia University.

Tannembaum, to whom Enrique Krauze dedicated one of his most illuminating and exciting essays –The gringo who understood Mexico– He was a man who loved our nations very much only to be unjustly reviled by the dogmatic Latin American left half a century ago.

During the last nights of this Colombian season, so full of senseless violence and ominous authoritarian omens, I have been accompanied by Arciniegas and, by association of ideas, also by Tannembaum —I returned to one of his classics: “America Latina, revolucion y evolution ”- thanks to the brilliant memory that the Colombian kept of his person and his seminars.

I also took from the Arango Library a book that Krauze ponders carefully in his essay and that I did not know: “Mexico: The struggle for peace and bread.” From Arciniegas to Tannebaum and back to Tannenbaum, commented by Krauze.

These are readings that I humbly dare to recommend at this grave hour to every young Colombian lover of social justice and freedom.