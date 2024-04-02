The man of the moment. Jannik Sinner he is undoubtedly the most famous Italian of recent months thanks to his sporting results. The tennis player from Sesto Pusteria became number two in the world after the victory at the ATP in Miami and is now looking to the pink clay season also aiming for Novak Djokovic's throne. And if the blue of the racket remains a mild athlete who doesn't particularly like the spotlight, he certainly doesn't hide his passion for cars as evidenced by his shots next to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio he owns but also some moments behind the wheel of various Ferrari models.

Ferrari Purosangue…

Yes because Sinner was a guest of Maranello in the last weeks of 2023 and even if he doesn't own a Cavallino car, he had the opportunity to try out various supercars from the Modena brand and was more than entertained. Starting from one Ferrari Purosangue with blue livery that Sinner was able to drive on the streets around Maranello.

…and SF90 Stradale

The first high-wheeled model of the Motor Valley brand is undoubtedly a Ferrari out of the ordinary, the first of its kind in terms of typology and ready to amaze anyone with its 725 HP the result of the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that allows you to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. On the occasion of his visit to the Cavallino factory, the Italian tennis player also had the opportunity to unleash one on the track Ferrari SF90 Stradale, under the careful guidance of Raffaele De Simone, number one test driver of the Modena brand. The super hybrid offers 1,000 HP, the result of the combination of the V8 with three electric motors.

The other cars

Said of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, a Q4 Veloce, Sinner does not disdain other brands either. In fact, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian tennis player also owns one Alpine A110, of which, however, the characteristics beyond that are not known an Audi RS6 which Sinner himself would have developed. And if Jannik is capable of going at least as fast behind the wheel as the speed of his passers-by, we are sure that he will know how to have fun driving too.