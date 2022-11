video

Beppe Risso

The clash at the top between Entella and Cesena ends in flying nets. A fair draw for what we saw on the pitch at the end of a match that was not beautiful but balanced. Cesena in 10 the last 20 minutes but Entella has not been able to exploit the numerical superiority. The glass half full, as Mr. Volpe says, is that Entella is still first in the standings (together with Cesena) and at its ninth consecutive useful result.



01:54