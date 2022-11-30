“The process to identify the new Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari begins now, which should end in the new year“. Thus concluded the official press release from the Scuderia Ferrari which notified the acceptance of the resignation by Mattia Binotto from the role of manager of the Sport Management. John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna have been working for a long time to find the heir of the engineer from Reggio and there is already a name in the notebook, it is that of Frederic Vasseur, currently at the helm of Alfa Romeo Sauber. As today’s edition of de The Corriere della SeraHowever, the French manager’s rise to the Ferrari command post has slowed down in recent weeks. “The selection process passes through Turin between self-nominations, personal goals and refusals. The French Fred Vasseur, sponsored by the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, remains in the squad. He is available to arrive immediately, he would be a welcome figure for Charles Leclerc – they worked together at Alfa in 2018 – but doubts have emerged about his name. Linked to the profile and network of transversal interests in motorsport, which ranges from component companies to driver proxies, to teams in youth categories”we read in the Milan newspaper. The printon the other hand, does not exclude the great return of Ross Brawn to Maranello after reiterating that Vasseur would be a profile appreciated by Charles Leclerc: “The other possible successor is CEO Vigna, with an interim position that would allow Ferrari to buy time and also evaluate an intermediate figure, that of the technical director whom Mattia Binotto had absorbed in the position of team principal. A third suggestive option leads to Ross Brawndirector of Ferrari at the time of Michael Schumacher and now manager of Liberty Media with the prospect of retiring “.