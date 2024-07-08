Following the second round of the early legislative elections on Sunday 7 July, France finds itself in an unprecedented situation. While a victory for the far-right National Rally party was expected, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front came out on top, ahead of the ruling coalition, which recovered after a disappointing first round. However, no force is close to an absolute majority, which poses a problem of governability in the National Assembly. Amid widespread uncertainty, the French are processing the results in two divided camps: relief at the curbing of the far right on one side of the population, and disappointment for the same reason on the other.

